Sen. Marsha Blackburn says China part of 'New Axis of Evil' in op-ed supporting Taiwan independence

Iris Jung
·3 min read

Senator Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) latest opinion piece clarifies her position in support of Taiwan’s independence against China’s “mission for dominance.”

In an op-ed titled “We must stand with Taiwan” published in The Tullahoma News, Blackburn condemned the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and said the country was "at the helm of the New Axis of Evil.”

First used by U.S. President George W. Bush in Jan. 2002 to support the War on Terror, "axis of evil" referred to Iran, Iraq, and North Korea. However, Blackburn's "New Axis of Evil" includes Iran, Russia, China and North Korea.

Citing Hong Kong and the genocide against the Muslim Uyghurs, Blackburn argued that China has “led a hostile takeover” and will “invade independent countries and destroy democratic leadership to achieve that end.”

More from NextShark: Newly-opened Japanese host club apologizes for Nazi-themed bar, costumes

Blackburn was part of a late-August congressional delegation to Taiwan, which followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s earlier trip to the island. During her trip, Blackburn met with Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and “publicly reaffirmed America’s backing of Taiwan in front of dozens of diplomats and ambassadors.” In her speech, Blackburn referred to Taiwan as a “country,” inciting controversy and a response by the CCP.

According to Blackburn, the CCP provided an “unhinged response” to her office “by doubling down on their denials of Taiwan’s independence and levying veiled threats to regional stability.” Upon reflecting on her trip to Taiwan, Blackburn stated that “it [is] abundantly clear that the leaders in Taiwan want the United States and our allies to stand with them as they fight to keep their independence.”

More from NextShark: California OKs death penalty for notorious '80s serial killer Charles Ng

Blackburn argued that if Taiwan were to be reunified with China, China would be given control of the South China Sea, a military stronghold and a production powerhouse. In contrast, “the United States’ economy would suffer,” she firmly stated.

To conclude her piece, Blackburn proposed legislation to strengthen supply chains and relationships and vowed to defend democracy.

“With the United States leading the way, Taiwan will remain sovereign and the New Axis of Evil will not win. If the United States backs down, China's dominance is all but guaranteed,” wrote Blackburn.

 

Featured Image via Senator Marsha Blackburn

Recommended Stories

  • Stream of U.S. congressional delegations visiting Taiwan continues in spite of China’s sniping

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became early last month the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

  • North Korea passes 'irreversible' law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state

    On Friday, North Korean state media reported the passing of new legislation permitting the preemptive launching of nuclear weapons when the leadership is threatened. The new law updated the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) previous stance of maintaining their nuclear weapons until other countries also denuclearized and not using them preemptively against non-nuclear powers. In the official report released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the nuclear forces were described as a “powerful means of defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and fundamental interests of the state.”

  • Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting Reuters journalist during U.S. Capitol riot

    An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in Washington to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police and one misdemeanor count of striking, beating and wounding within U.S. territory. Last year, Woods became the first defendant to be charged for assaulting a member of the news media during the riot.

  • China's Communist Party to amend its constitution at October congress

    China's ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution next month during a leadership reshuffle held over five years, a move that some analysts said could consolidate President Xi Jinping's authority and stature within the party. State news agency Xinhua said on Friday that the Politburo discussed a draft amendment to the party constitution in a meeting chaired by Xi, without specifying the changes. Xi is widely expected to break with precedent at the congress that starts on Oct. 16 and secure a third five-year leadership term, cementing his status as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic.

  • Democrats Eye 'Hail Mary' Effort to Revive Their Child Tax Credit

    The White House and some Senate Democrats are reportedly eyeing a “Hail Mary” effort to revive their enhanced child tax credit this year. Hans Nichols of Axios reports that the White House has engaged Senate Democrats about the idea and may be willing to back renewing some expired corporate R&D tax credits in exchange for Republican support. The background: The enhanced child tax credit was enacted by Democrats in March 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan. It expanded eligibility for the cr

  • China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'

    China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. The report, which China had sought to bury, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

  • Kenya election 2022: New county governors tackle corruption

    From reprimanding late-comers to uncovering corruption, the new county governors announce their arrival.

  • Ukrainian forces who sank a Russian warship with Harpoon missiles had US training, official says

    Ukraine's military said in mid-June that it fired two Harpoon missiles and struck the Russian Navy's Vasiliy Bekh tugboat.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic: Government has ‘failed to shut me up’

    Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin may be in jail, but he refuses to be silenced. “So far the authorities have failed to shut me up,” Yashin told The Associated Press in a lengthy handwritten letter from a pre-trial detention center in Moscow, passed on via his lawyers and associates last week. Yashin, 39, is one of the few prominent opposition figures who has refused to leave Russia despite the unprecedented pressure the authorities have mounted on dissent in recent years.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can breathe easier in playoff race

    Here's a look at how the Blue Jays' playoff rivals fared on Wednesday.

  • China’s inflation eases on slower domestic demand amid COVID restrictions

    China's consumer inflation unexpectedly eased in August, pointing to softening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19 control measures, official data showed Friday.

  • EU makes it harder for Russian tourists to enter bloc from Monday

    The European Union will make travelling to the bloc more difficult and expensive for Russians from Monday after it formally backed suspending a visa facilitation agreement over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Council of the EU, which groups the bloc's member states, on Friday adopted a decision to suspend from Sept. 12 the visa deal that has been in force since 2007. A visa facilitation agreement gives privileged access to the EU for citizens of trusted partners.

  • Pay Attention to Europe’s Unfolding Crises. They Could Impact U.S. Stocks.

    The unfolding energy and economic crises in the Old World present big immediate dangers and maybe a long-term opportunity for patient investors.

  • Army, Marines declare Joint Air-to-Ground Missile ready for production

    The U.S. Army and Marine Corps' Joint Air-to-Ground Missile has been cleared for full-rate production.

  • Biden adviser cites ‘some concern’ with Taiwan security bill amid ‘distinct threat’ from China

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration has “some concern” with a Taiwan security bill moving through congress, as he said China continues to pose a “distinct threat” bill for the self-governing island nation. In an interview with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg’s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” which will air…

  • China’s Wang Xiaoshuai Goes Low Budget and Improvisational in Toronto Drama ‘The Hotel’

    Wang Xiaoshuai, director of “So Long, My Son” and “Red Amnesia,” will be the most senior mainland Chinese director to present a new film at a major Western festival this year. That may be a reflection of the growing political and economic separation between China and the West over the past couple of years — […]

  • Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast

    It pushed back its “mild recession” forecast on Friday, noting economic data has been better than anticipated.

  • India says Russian oil key to managing inflation

    India, which has been battling inflation alongside criticism of its Russian ties amid the Ukraine war, has said that Moscow’s supply of heavily discounted crude oil was key to its economy.

  • U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Russia's treatment of jailed opposition leader Navalny

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian government's treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. Russian prison authorities have interfered with Navalny's preparation of his defense and communication with his lawyer, Price said in a statement. Price said Navalny's treatment was "evidence of politically motivated harassment," and he reiterated U.S. calls for the opposition leader's immediate release.

  • Zelenskyy on grain exports to Asia and Africa: We have to refute Russian lies every day

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:00 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that four ships carrying agricultural products to countries in Asia left Ukrainian seaports on 8 September.