Sen. Menendez and his wife indicted on corruption charges

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted Friday for the second time in 10 years on corruption charges by allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and get out of trouble, according to an indictment unsealed in New York.

Bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, and a luxury vehicle, among other things.

Menendez's wife - Nadine Arslanian Menendez - was also indicted in the scheme.

The three businessmen - Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes −have been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

More than $480,000 in cash was found stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe at Menendez's home, during a search by investigators in June 2022, according to the indictment. They also found over $70,000 in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box. The indictment includes photos of cash stuffed into clothes including a windbreaker with Menendez's name stitched on it.

Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints or DNA of Fred Daibes or his driver, the indictment reads.

Agents also found home furnishings provided by Hana and Daibes and luxury vehicle paid for by Uribe parked in the garage. They also discovered more than $100,000 worth of gold bars in the home, which were provided by either Hana or Daibes, according to the indictment.

The Senate Historical Office says Menendez appears to be the first sitting senator in U.S. history to have been indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations.

The indictment alleges that Menendez and his wife “agreed to and did accept hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez’s power and influence as a senator to protect and enrich Hana, Uribe and Daibes and to benefit the Arab Republic and Egypt.”

Among the steps Menendez took:

Menendez "improperly advised and pressured" U.S. Department of Agriculture official to protect a "business monopoly" granted to Hana by the Egyptian government and used in part to fund the bribes being paid to Menedez through his wife Nadine, the indictment reads.

Menendez tried to disrupt a criminal investigation and prosecution undertaken by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office related to Jose Uribe and his associates.

Menendez recommended that President Joe Biden nominate an individual as New Jersey's U.S. Attorney who Menendez believed could be influenced to disrupt the federal criminal prosecution of Fred Daibes.

Last fall, Menendez confirmed that there was a federal investigation being conducted but didn’t provide any further details.

Envelopes found inside a jacket bearing Menendez's name found inside of his closet.

"I know of an investigation, don't know the scope or the subject and, of course, am ready to help authorities when and if asked for any questions," he said in October.

Since then, more information has emerged about what exactly is under investigation.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Menendez or his wife accepted luxury gifts from Hana, the head of IS EG Halal Certified, according to reports from WNBC in New York. The Edgewater-based company has obtained exclusive rights to certify halal products to be exported from the U.S. and elsewhere to Egypt.

The investigation is also looking at the partial sale by prominent Edgewater developer Daibes of several properties along the Hudson, including the Quanta Superfund site, to a Qatari sheikh.

There's also a bill introduced in Trenton last year, co-sponsored by state Sen. Nick Sacco and state Sen. Brian Stack, designed to limit development at the foot of the Palisades cliffs in towns along the Hudson River in Hudson and Bergen counties.

The bill, which has languished since being introduced, could have affected a high-rise development that Daibes had long planned for the Quanta Superfund site.

Ties between the Menendez investigation and Daibes began to surface in the spring, when Sacco received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan requesting correspondence related to Menendez, his wife and Daibes.

It also asked for information regarding the “Palisades Cliffs Protection and Planning Act,” the bill co-sponsored by Sacco and Stack that would protect their constituents’ views of New York City by restricting the height of any proposed building at the foot of the Palisades from rising above the cliffs’ sightline.

Daibes has donated more than $20,000 to various Menendez political campaigns and PACs over the years. Currently there's no indication that Menendez has any connection to the Palisades bill, either by lobbying on its behalf or by opposing it.

Earlier investigation

This isn’t the first federal investigation Menendez has faced.

A 2017 investigation probed ties between Menendez and his longtime friend and donor Salomon Melgen. They stood trial in federal court in connection with alleged favors for Melgen after he paid for trips and expenses for Menendez. The judge declared a mistrial, and prosecutors later dropped the charges against Menendez. Melgen was separately convicted of Medicare fraud but was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

Even that case wasn’t the first time Menendez found himself the target of an investigation, though he has never been convicted of a crime. In 2006, he was under investigation by then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie, who later became governor, on suspicion of steering federal funds to a local nonprofit, but prosecutors closed the case without filing charges.

In 2012, the year Menendez won a second term, a campaign donor from Franklin Lakes, Joseph Bigica, admitted to federal authorities to making illegal contributions to the senator. Menendez said he was a victim and donated the money to charities.

In 2013, a federal investigation revealed that the developers of the massive Meadowlands retail and entertainment complex now called American Dream were reportedly asked to contribute $50,000 to Menendez's campaign fund in return for the senator's help in getting permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Federal authorities did not pursue the accusation.

Check back for more updates son this breaking story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sen. Bob Menendez and wife indicted on corruption charges