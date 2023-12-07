Sen. Mike Lee calls on the US to withdraw from the United Nations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) introduced a bill to Congress on Wednesday, Dec. 6 which called for the complete withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations.

The bill, titled Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act, would see the U.S. stop participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations including providing funding, personnel and equipment. it would also see diplomatic immunity in the U.S. revoked for U.N. employees and officers.

RFK Jr.’s campaign sues Utah over early deadline for ballot access requirements

The bill further prohibits the U.S. from re-entering an agreement with the U.N. without the consent and ratification of the Senate after it withdraws. In addition to a complete withdrawal from the United Nations, Lee’s DEFUND Act would also see the United States withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Lee said the DEFUND Act confronts “imperative issues” of national sovereignty and fiscal accountability.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Breaking News Alerts

“No more blank checks for the United Nations. Americans’ hard-earned dollars have been funneled into initiatives that fly in the face of our values – enabling tyrants, betraying allies, and spreading bigotry,” said Lee. “With the DEFUND Act, we’re stepping away from this debacle. If we engage with the UN in the future, it will be on our terms, with the full backing of the Senate and an iron-clad escape clause.”

The United States is one of the 51 founding members of the United Nations, which was established in 1945 following the end of World War II. The U.N. was established to “maintain international peace and security” and to bring about peaceful means and build friendly relations among nations, according to the organization’s website.

In the nearly 80 years since its founding, the United Nations has deployed peacekeepers, advocated for human rights, and provided humanitarian aid to disaster-stricken areas.

The Council on Foreign Relations, an independent nonpartisan organization, said the United States contributed $12.5 billion to the United Nations in 2021. CFR reported the contributions account for only about a quarter of the $50 billion the United States spends on foreign aid annually.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) supported Lee’s bill claiming corruption from the United Nations has been on “full display.” Roy said the U.N. has been actively protecting Hamas and acting against Israel, a U.S. ally, as well as electing China to the Human Rights Council.

“The U.N.’s decades-old, internal rot once again raises the questions of why the United States is even still a member or why we’re wasting billions – indeed $12.5 billion in 2021 – every year on it,” said Roy. “The U.N. doesn’t deserve one single dime of American taxpayer money or one bit of our support’ we should defund it and leave immediately.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.