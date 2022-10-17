Sen. Mike Lee Mocked For Bland Newspaper Op-Ed Written In Third Person

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is being mocked for an op-ed touting himself in the Salt Lake Tribune that reads like a generic website biography — which it is.

Lee’s independent challenger Evan McMullin wrote a passionate pitch to voters for the paper, as it seemed the assignment was supposed to be.

But Lee’s third-person appeal referred to himself by name and had the tone of “a middle schooler’s book report,” Mediaite wrote. Much of it appears to have been lifted from Lee’s Senate website.

The newspaper initially posted Lee’s byline atop the op-ed, a screen grab showed.

(Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

(Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

But perhaps seeing the absurdity of Mike Lee writing about “Mike Lee,” the newspaper later dropped the author’s name.

“Mike Lee serves as a United States senator representing the state of Utah. Since taking office, Senator Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative,” the essay began. “He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role.

His respect for the Constitution was instilled early in life by watching his father, Rex E. Lee, argue before the Supreme Court as President Reagan’s Solicitor General. Attending those arguments gave him an up-close understanding of the federal government’s proper role.”

Here’s the op-ed without Lee’s byline, looking like the newspaper wrote it.

(Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

(Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

It finishes with this critical information: “Lee and his wife Sharon have three children (James, John, and Eliza) and live in Provo.”

Neither Lee nor the Salt Lake Tribune immediately responded to requests for comment.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but riff. “Mike Lee has quite a high opinion of himself, if he does say so himself,” one user wrote.

I wonder what kind of back room deal Mike Lee had to make to get Mike Lee's endorsement?!? Drain the swamp! — Michael (@MichaelBGood704) October 17, 2022

At least Trump used weird fake aliases for his autoeroticisms. — VOTE 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@CommittoVote) October 17, 2022

What's bizarre is that Lee's campaign and his Senate office have communications staff -- presumably with relevant skills. Did they draft this for him? Did no one say, "This reads really weird"? — Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) October 17, 2022

Mike Lee has quite a high opinion of himself, if he does say so himself. — Ornery1951 (@Ornery1951) October 17, 2022

Mr. Lee, you left out the part about all the ways you enabled and committed sedition. — Metrowest Neuropsych (@MWNeuropsych) October 17, 2022

My boss always asks me to write my own review, so I write it in third person so it will be easier for him to cut and paste without having to change it. And he makes fun of me for doing that every single time. — Ken Scott (@foomper) October 17, 2022

He did it for the quotes… “principled conservative“-The Salt Lake Tribune. It will fools some folks into thinking the paper said that. — Dee (@sapphosboots) October 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

