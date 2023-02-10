Sen. Mike Lee Skewered Over Fake Shock When Biden Accuses GOP Of Targeting Social Security

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is becoming a Twitter poster boy thanks to his feigned look of utter disbelief when President Joe Biden accused the Republicans of aiming to destroy Social Security during his State of the Union address.

The fake faces Lee cranked out were a particular tour de force given that he has also been captured on video flatly vowing to destroy Social Security — and Medicare and Medicaid. He has declared it’s his “objective” as senator to “pull” Social Security “up from the roots and get rid” of it.

Other Republicans booed Biden’s comments, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted out “liar” in possibly the cringiest moment of the SOTU, even though several GOP lawmakers are strategizing to undermine Social Security.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch posted juxtaposed scenes of Lee’s pretend reaction and his earlier speech, which drew a flood of attacks. Followers loved the “gotcha” grab.

On the left, Republican Senator Mike Lee feigns outrage during the State of the Union when President Biden suggests that some Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare.



On the right, Mike Lee says he wants to get rid of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/vi6pYQmhZX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 8, 2023

Mike Lee pretends to be shocked at his own agenda. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) February 8, 2023

"I'm here right now to tell you one thing you probably have never heard from a politician: It will be my objective to phase out Social Security, to pull it up from the roots and get rid of it,"~ @SenMikeLee — Denise McEwen Feil (@dmfeil60) February 8, 2023

Not surprised at Mike Lee—or other Republicans. They all had to look good for the "old folk" at the SOTU, especially because seniors tend to watch the SOTU. I didn't buy their act for a second. #GOPHypocrisy#GOPLiesAboutEverything#DontBuyGOPLies — Pretty Gonzo 🌻🐦🎶🌻🐈🌿🌊 (@PrettyGonzo) February 8, 2023

Beautiful rapid response, Meidas Touch! What a shameless 🤡 Mike Lee is. The #RepublicanClownShow strikes again — 𝟷𝟿𝟾𝟺 ɪꜱ ɴᴏᴛ ꜰɪᴄᴛɪᴏɴ 🚨 (@dutchiegirlie) February 8, 2023

They're all on record and @POTUS knows it... let the shaming begin!! — Selina Grissom (@LilRdVet2) February 8, 2023

