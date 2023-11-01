Sen. Min. Leader McConnell slams politicians who say aid to Ukraine is “distracting” from other security priorities.

Senator Mitch McConnell , a Republican from Kentucky who is the Senate Minority Leader, spoke on the Senate floor about politicians saying that aid to Ukraine “is distracting from America's other security priorities.” He said the idea floated that this aid is reducing production for America’s own defense “is nonsense.”

“Anyone making this claim,” he continued “doesn't understand how critical production lines work. The truth is, the investments we've made in expanding production capacity to respond to Putin's escalation are helping American manufacturers produce more of the weapons Israel and Taiwan need. I've spoken at length about America's clear national security interest in helping Ukraine demolish Russian military strength and in a secure and peaceful Europe.” He spoke of the need to confront Russia, Iran, and China. “We have the means to lead the free world and assure our own security. In the face of coordinated aggression from our adversaries, we have the clearest possible objective. We win. They lose.”