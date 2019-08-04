Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder at his home, spokesman says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder while at home, his office announced Sunday.

He tripped on his outdoor patio, a statement from spokesman David Popp said. McConnell was treated and released to his home, where he is working.

"This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend," Popp wrote.

He was referring to the separate shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton, where at least 29 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

"The Leader will continue to work from home," Popp wrote.

