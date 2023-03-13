Sen. Mitch McConnell released from hospital after fall that led to concussion and rib fracture

WASHINGTON–Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was released from the hospital today after a fall last week that resulted in a concussion and a rib fracture, but he his recovery will continue at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, an aide said.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," his communications director David Popp said in a statement Monday.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received," he added.

Popp did not say when McConnell will return to the Senate.

What happened to Mitch McConnell?

McConnell, 81, fell Wednesday during a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. After tripping and hitting his head, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He previously fractured his shoulder in 2019 after falling at his home in Kentucky.

McConnell is one of the most influential lawmakers in Washington and has been credited with remaking the Supreme Court and federal benches by ushering conservative judicial nominees through the Senate.

He has been a senator since 1985 and has served in Senate leadership since 2006. When the 118th Congress was seated in January, he broke the record to become the longest-serving Senate leader.

McConnell is currently one of three senators out for medical reasons. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is being treated for depression at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is recovering after being hospitalized for shingles.

Absences in the 51-49 Senate, which has a Democratic majority, can impact the timing and outcome of votes in the chamber.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

