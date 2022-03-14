Sen. Mitt Romney accused Tulsi Gabbard of 'parroting false Russian propaganda' after her comments on biolabs in Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020, posted a video repeating claims about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney said former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's "treasonous lies may well cost lives."

His remarks followed comments from Gabbard about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Russia last week baselessly accused the US of funding the development of bioweapons in Ukraine.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney strongly condemned former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, seemingly responding to comments she has made in recent days about US biological laboratories in Ukraine.

"Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives," Romney said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. A representative for Romney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on what specifically he was referring to.

Earlier in the day, Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020, posted a video on Twitter repeating claims about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine. She also appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show last week and said she was "deeply concerned" about claims of bioweapons in Ukraine.

Russia has spread a baseless claim that the US is funding the development of bioweapons in labs in Ukraine. Russian and Chinese state media amplified the claims, while the US warned they could indicate that Russia is planning to use chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine.

In a fact check of Russia's biolabs claims, The New York Times reported that there are biological labs in Ukraine that are backed by the US in an effort to prevent bioweapons from being made or used.

The Washington Post reported the labs study African swine fever, which infects pigs rather than humans, with the goal of preventing it from spreading. The Post also reported funding for the Ukraine labs was initially authorized by the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Representatives for Gabbard did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Meanwhile, Russian TV played clips of Carlson and Gabbard, The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reported. Mother Jones reported the Kremlin sent a memo instructing state media to feature Carlson "as much as possible" because he "sharply criticizes" the US and NATO.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger also lashed out at Gabbard in a tweet in response to her comments: "Actual Russian propaganda. Traitorous. Russia also said the Luger center in Georgia was making zombies. Tulsi should go to Russia."

Representatives for Romney and Kinzinger did not respond to requests for comment.

