Sen. Murkowski responds to Supreme Court leak, calls it 'shocking' and 'unprecedented'
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan Republican, said the unprecedented Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak should be "condemned in the strongest possible terms."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan Republican, said the unprecedented Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak should be "condemned in the strongest possible terms."
A number of states have laws that would 'trigger' a ban on abortion if the ruling was overturned.
Canada's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister affirmed on Tuesday their support of women's right to choose after a leaked draft ruling suggests the United States Supreme Court is prepared to strike down a landmark decision legalizing abortion. The Bloc Quebecois, a federal political party, also moved a motion in Canada's Parliament Tuesday to recognize a woman's "free choice in the matter of abortion." "We'll never back down from protecting and promoting women's rights in Canada and around the world," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet.
Local environmental groups want the Columbia City Council to update its 100% renewable energy source goal to 2030 instead of 2035.
Indiana voters cited Roe v. Wade and abortion as key issues while interviewed during voting for the 2022 primary election.
Tim Ryan looks poised to win the Democratic nomination while J.D. Vance, with Donald Trump's endorsement, leads a crowded GOP ticket.
GOP senators slammed the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of a few Senate Republicans in favor of protecting abortion access, reacted with alarm. (May 3)
Indiana Sen. Todd Young is one of only four Senate GOP incumbents whom the former president has not endorsed for reelection.
The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.
Emily Rogers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. April 26 in the 2500 block of West Becher Street.
One of the most sought-after immigration documents in the United States is the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), popularly known as a work permit, allowing non citizens to show prospective employers that they are allowed to work in the country for a specific time.
High-profile surrogates for Republicans running in Ohio's hotly contested Senate primary are fanning out across the state or holding other events to give their endorsed candidates a last-minute boost ahead of Tuesday's election. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, were among the conservative emissaries making final pitches in the critical Senate race. Former President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Ohio late last month to boost candidate JD Vance, botched Vance's name at an event in Nebraska over the weekend while trying to tout his endorsements nationwide — but he got it right as he held a final tele-rally to bolster Vance Monday night.
Just like customers browse the vehicles in stock online, the thieves are also apparently looking at inventory before they arrive to figure out what vehicles they want to steal.
Resident Evil 4 has stood the test of time as one of the most iconic survival horror games. While you could credit its accolades to its enigmatic merchant, Ashley’s banshee screeches, or Leon’s devil-may-care attitude, perhaps the quintessential RE4 experience is methodically Tetris-ing your gathered weapons and equipment to fit within your trusty attaché case’s limited, grid-based confines. If you, too, appreciate the RE4 inventory shuffle, someone’s finally made a puzzle game for you.
Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) jumped nearly 10% following the release of its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results on April 27, as investors gave a thumbs-up to the massive increase in the company's revenue and earnings. A closer look at Qualcomm's numbers and outlook will make it clear why investors were in an upbeat mood following the company's results. Qualcomm's fiscal Q2 revenue for the three months ending on March 27 shot up 41% year over year to a record $11.15 billion, while adjusted earnings increased 69% to $3.21 per share.
Anti-abortion advocacy groups say the bombshell Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak may allow activists to pivot the abortion battle to several new fronts.
Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th
If the Secretary of State's Office agrees, the measure will be the third cannabis-related question posed to South Dakota voters in two years.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters requested interviews with three Republican lawmakers, saying they have information about the planning of events that day. In a press release on Monday, the Jan. 6 Select Committee said it was seeking voluntary cooperation from three House Republicans: Representatives Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson. Jackson, who was White House doctor when Trump served as president, said in a statement that he would not cooperate with the committee's investigation, calling it a "ruthless crusade" against Trump and his allies.
Koreasa Williams claimed the victim was a rich uncle who was helping her pay back prior fraud victims in an effort to avoid criminal charges.
The 49ers didn’t trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel before or during the draft, but they also haven’t come up with a solution that gets him back in the building and working with the team ahead of his fourth NFL season. General Manager John Lynch believes that such a solution remains within reach, however. The specific [more]