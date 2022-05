NextShark

Vietnamese refugee and retired U.S. Navy captain Hung Cao, 50, won the GOP primary on Saturday and will go on to battle Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton for Northern Virginia’s 10th District. In an impressive roster of 11 candidates, political newcomer Cao came out on top, reportedly gaining over 50 percent of the votes in the ninth round of balloting. The retired Navy captain of over 25 years, who immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam in 1975, seemed the unlikeliest of candidates.