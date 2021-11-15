Sen. Patrick Leahy won't seek reelection
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who was first elected to the Senate in 1974, said Monday he will not seek reelection next year.
The Vermont Democrat, chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate president pro tempore, will retire after serving for 46 years.
South Dakota lawmakers moved Monday to subpoena a document and a former state employee at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee is pressing for details about a meeting the governor called last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in a government agency that had moved days earlier to deny Peters' application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification.
The Senate has only three scheduled work weeks for the rest of 2021, with a long to-do list remaining.
