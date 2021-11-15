Sen. Patrick Leahy won't seek reelection

Associated Press

South Dakota lawmakers moved Monday to subpoena a document and a former state employee at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is pressing for details about a meeting the governor called last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in a government agency that had moved days earlier to deny Peters' application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification. The subpoenas, however, are not finalized.