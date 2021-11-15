Sen. Patrick Leahy won't seek reelection

Reuters

A lawyer for two Ohio counties urged a federal jury on Monday to hold three major pharmacy chains responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in their communities as the first trial the companies have faced over the drug crisis neared its end. Mark Lanier, a lawyer for Lake and Trumbull counties, told a federal jury in Cleveland that a verdict in the case against CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc would have ramifications all across the country. "You get to decide what will be the most seminal case in pharmacy history," Lanier said in his closing arguments.