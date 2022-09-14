Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci have heated debate over monkeypox vaccines
Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci had a heated debate over the efficacy of vaccines.
It's giving Cassie Howard all grown up.
The Georgia gubernatorial candidate tells "The View" about her continued fight against voter suppression and running against incumbent Brian Kemp.
Brendan Schaub didn't take kindly to Dana White's shot at him after UFC 279.
Moderna and Pfizer are testing mRNA flu shots that target the strains most likely to circulate during the 2022 flu season.
When Demi Lovato debuted her fresh, hard, alt-rocking material on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this summer, the blonde guitarist headbanging alongside the vocalist tore into her six strings as if they owed her money. That was Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitarist whose crunching chords and pummeling rhythmic interplay lift the rocking arrangements and curt, […]
It was a contrast to the dreamy Oscar de la Renta gown she wore on the red carpet.
NASA is pushing back a test of fixes on the launch pad for Artemis I to later in September, which has taken one potential launch date off the board. NASA announced late Monday it would delay the cryogenic tanking test to make sure the feed lines that run from the mobile launcher into the massive Space Launch System rocket no longer leak. That test will now be no earlier than Sept. 21, pushed ...
Their faces etched in grief, the Queen, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex followed the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in solemn silence as Queen Elizabeth's body was taken to lie in state.
Wondering why King Charles III's wife, Camilla, will be crowned "Queen Consort" after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II? We explain.
Kharkiv — where the soldier phoned his father — is the region where Ukrainian forces have waged a lightning-fast counteroffensive against Russia.
"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," admits the supermodel and environmental activist.
The former vice president told RealClearPolitics that Republicans shouldn’t “shrink from the fight” to implement a national abortion ban
The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service
Prince Harry has left Balmoral following the Queen's death, but has changed his plans and will stay in England.
The couple stood next to each other during the reception of the late monarch's coffin.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles were at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it was transported from Scotland.
Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared "all royal" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they greeted the public while honoring The Queen after her death.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and more royals received Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in London on Sept. 13. It will stay at Buckingham Palace until her funeral.
Harry and William joined King Charles in leading a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin will lie in state.