Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calls $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine a "gift” and blocks it from passing.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today.

Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties.

“He is not even asking for an amendment. He is simply saying my way or the highway,” Schumer said.

Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.

He stated that there are domestic priorities to tackle right now with inflation reaching a 40-year high and gasoline hitting a 48 percent high since last year.

“My oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America. We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. Economy,” Paul concluded.