Sen. Rand Paul says his aide was 'brutally attacked' in D.C.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY., confirmed this week that a member of his congressional staff had been "brutally attacked" over the weekend and that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the crime.

The aide was stabbed a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday on H Street in Northeast D.C. and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Monday. The department arrested 42-year-old Glynn Neal, a D.C. resident, as a suspect in the attack, charging Neal with assault with intent to kill.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," Paul wrote in a Monday statement. "I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Paul's office did not publicly identify the staffer. An uncle identified the victim as 26-year-old Phillip Todd, NBC Washington reported.

Bureau of Prison records show Neal was released from federal prison just one day before the attack. Neal was sentenced in March 2011 to 12 years in prison for forcing two women into prostitution, D.C. Superior Court records show.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com