Sen. Raphael Warnock penned a letter to his daughter after Kentaji Brown Jackson's confirmation: 'She is the first Supreme Court Justice who looks like you'

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia speaks during a rally about voting rights and ending the filibuster near the US Capitol on August 3, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Raphael Warnock penned a touching letter to his daughter following Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation.

"In our nation's history, she is the first Supreme Court Justice who looks like you — with hair like yours," Warnock said.

Vice President Kamala Harris gave Warnock official stationery to write letters to young women in their lives.

Sen. Raphael Warnock penned a touching letter to his daughter following Senate's vote to confirm Kentaji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice.

'This one's for you, Chloé," the Georgia Democrat tweeted Thursday afternoon, accompanied by the letter to his daughter.

Warnock opened the note by telling his daughter that the Senate confirmed the first Black woman to the Supreme Court Thursday.

"In our nation's history, she is the first Supreme Court Justice who looks like you — with hair like yours," the letter said.

He added that the stationery used for the letter was given to him by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"By the way, she is the first Vice President who also looks like you!" Warnock wrote to his daughter.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat, said that Harris encouraged both he and Warnock to write letters to important young women in their lives after Thursday's historic vote, USA Today reporter Dylan Wells tweeted.

Harris gave both Booker and Warnock Office of the Vice President stationery to write their letters on, Wells said.

"I wrote this to say you can be anything, achieve anything you set your head and heart to do," he concluded.

Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court Thursday in a bipartisan 53-47 vote in the Senate.

Jackson is set to be the 116th justice and the first Black woman on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history once retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, steps down this summer.

Warnock's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

