Sen. Rick Scott 6th U.S. Congress member this week with positive coronavirus test

·4 min read
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) attends a campaign event for senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Cumming, Georgia
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) attends a campaign event for senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Cumming, Georgia

(Reuters) - Senator Rick Scott became the six member of the U.S. Congress to announce a positive coronavirus test just this week, as the illness rages across the United States. At least 21 Republican and 11 Democratic members of Congress have tested positive, or were presumed to have had COVID-19, this year.

Here is a look at lawmakers affected by the virus:

SENATOR RICK SCOTT

Scott, 67, had been quarantining after being exposed to the virus before he announced on Thursday that he had tested positive after several negative tests.

"I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms," the Republican said in a statement, adding that he would be working from his home in Naples, Florida, until it was safe to return to Washington.

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE

"I began to feel a little run-down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

"Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," he wrote. Newhouse said his symptoms were mild, and he was quarantining and working from home.

REPRESENTATIVE EARL PERLMUTTER

Perlmutter, a Democrat from Colorado, announced Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was asymptomatic. He said he would isolate in his apartment in Washington, while voting remotely in the House of Representatives.

"As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing and wearing a mask," Perlmutter, 67, said in a statement.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY

Grassley, 87, Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said on Tuesday he had tested positive. "While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus," he said in a statement.

As the Senate's President Pro Tempore, Grassley, of Iowa, is third in line for the presidency, after the vice president and House speaker.

REPRESENTATIVE CHERI BUSTOS

Bustos, outgoing chairwoman of the Democrats' campaign arm in the House, said on Twitter Monday she had tested positive. "I am experiencing mild symptoms but still feel well," she said.

Bustos, 59, was self-isolating and had notified all individuals with whom she had had contact. She said she would work from home in Illinois until cleared by her physician.

Last week, Bustos said she would not seek a second term as chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after House Democrats lost seats, but maintained their majority, in the Nov. 3 election.

REPRESENTATIVE TIM WALBERG

Walberg said on Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the 69-year-old Michigan Republican said he had mild symptoms and was in good spirits. He said it has been more than a week since he attended a public event, was tracing his contacts and would work from home until he recovers.

REPRESENTATIVE DON YOUNG

The longest-serving Republican in Congress, Young, 87, said Nov. 12 he had been infected. He was admitted to the hospital over the weekend, but has been discharged and is working and recovering at home, Young wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"I want Alaskans to know that their Congressman is alive, feeling better, and on the road to recovery," Young - who had ridiculed coronavirus as the "beer virus" - said. "Very frankly, I had not felt this sick in a very long time, and I am grateful to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers."

This is a list of members of Congress who tested positive, or were presumed to be positive, before this month:

Representative Drew Ferguson, 45, a Georgia Republican.

Representative Bill Huizenga, 51, a Michigan Republican.

Representative Mike Bost, 59, a Republican from Illinois.

Representative Salud Carbajal, 56, a California Democrat.

Senator Ron Johnson, 65, Republican of Wisconsin.

Senator Mike Lee, 49, Republican of Utah.

Senator Thom Tillis, 60, Republican from North Carolina.

Representative Jahana Hayes, 47, a Connecticut Democrat.

Senator Bill Cassidy, 63, a Louisiana Republican.

Representative Rodney Davis, 50, Republican of Illinois.

Representative Dan Meuser, 45, a Pennsylvania Republican.

Representative Raul Grijalva, 72, an Arizona Democrat.

Representative Louie Gohmert, 67, Republican of Texas.

Representative Morgan Griffith, 62, a Virginia Republican.

Representative Tom Rice, 63, a South Carolina Republican.

Senator Tim Kaine, 62, a Virginia Democrat.

Senator Bob Casey, 60, a Pennsylvania Democrat.

Representative Neal Dunn, 67, a Florida Republican.

Representative Joe Cunningham, 38, a South Carolina Democrat.

Representative Mike Kelly, 72, a Pennsylvania Republican.

Senator Rand Paul, 57, a Kentucky Republican.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, 59, a Florida Republican.

Representative Ben McAdams, 45, a Utah Democrat.

Representative Nydia Velazquez, 67, a New York Democrat.

Representative Seth Moulton, 42, a Massachusetts Democrat.

(Compiled by Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatism Stephen Coates, Grant McCool and Dan Grebler)

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani, flailing, says Venezuela, Clinton and Soros hatched 'centralized plan' to steal election for Biden

    In another bizarre press conference, the president's personal lawyer lobbed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a desperate-sounding bid to overturn election results.

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • Top U.S. Congress aides discuss COVID-19 aid as jobless benefits expire post-Christmas

    U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. "Last night, they’ve agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet. "So there’s been a little bit of a breakthrough in that McConnell’s folks are finally sitting down and talking to us."

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Truck plows into funeral procession in China, killing 9

    Authorities in central China said nine people were killed after a truck plowed into a funeral procession early Friday morning. The accident in Henan province’s Huabin county left another four people injured, according to a county government news release. It said authorities were investigating why the truck failed to avoid the procession, which was moving along a local highway at around 5 a.m.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Explainer: Can Trump override the popular vote?

    President Donald Trump's latest strategy for attacking the legitimacy of the U.S. election appears to be focusing on a bold power play of persuading Republican state lawmakers to overturn the vote in states won by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. To succeed, Trump would have to surmount considerable legal hurdles, overcome public condemnation and sway lawmakers in at least three states to break with democratic norms. Most election scholars said the odds of Trump ultimately being named president are exceedingly slim.

  • US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike

    An accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the local Islamic State affiliate to regroup and perhaps even try to build another “caliphate.” Under an earlier deal between the U.S. and the Taliban that outlined a gradual pullout, the remaining U.S. forces were to leave Afghanistan by April.

  • Biden admin's gun buybacks will be nothing more than gun confiscation: Colion Noir

    Gun rights activist Colion Noir reacts on ‘Fox & Friends’ to Biden’s gun control plan.

  • Hurricane Iota: At least 30 dead in strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year

    At least 30 people die as the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year hits central America.

  • Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says

    President Trump's remaining lawyers and their improvised strategy of claiming fraud and spinning software conspiracies to overturn Trump's sizable loss to President-elect Joe Biden have been laughed out of court. Trump is losing recounts, and his increasingly strenuous efforts to stop certification of Biden's victory in Michigan and other states are running into hard deadlines, unshakable math, and resistance from the Republican leaders of state legislatures to overturn the will of their voters.Trump's remaining strategy, led by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is to try and cast enough doubt about the vote-counting in big, heavily Democratic cities to force Republican lawmakers, badgered by Trump-loving constituents, to intercede on Trump's behalf, a senior campaign official told Reuters. The theoretically constitutional plan is to get GOP state legislators in at least three states Biden carried to declare the election "failed," allowing them to name their own slate of pro-Trump electors, then hope the Republican U.S. Senate and Democratic-controlled House to deadlock on rival slates, throwing the election to a GOP-dominated special House session."Trump's chances of succeeding are somewhere between remote and impossible, and a sign of his desperation," David Sanger writes at The New York Times. But the fact that "Trump is even trying has set off widespread alarms." Historians and legal experts describe Trump's scheme as "the words and actions of an attempted coup," The Washington Post reports."We have never seen anything like this before," presidential historian Michael Beschloss told the Post. "This is a president abusing his very great powers to try to stay in office, even though it is obvious to everyone that he has been defeated in the polls. That is a prospect that terrified most of the founders."The claims being made by "Trump's zombie reelection campaign" are "superficial and almost universally ridiculous," Philip Bump writes at the Post. "But just because all of this is an anti-democratic effort to wrench the election away from the candidate selected by American voters, and just because it's ludicrous and clumsy, doesn't mean it can't work." Mike Godwin, the lawyer most famous for Godwin's Law, agreed.> This is what coups look like at the outset. Ridiculous plots that are wholly unlikely to succeed. Until they start succeeding.> > — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) November 19, 2020> pic.twitter.com/ZWzOu9rZgG> > — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 19, 2020> "I don't want to be alarmist," Beschloss said, but "this is what many of the founders dreaded."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial