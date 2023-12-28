Sen. Rick Scott confirms swatting call to his Naples home while dining with wife

Wednesday night, while he was at dinner with his wife, a prominent Southwest Florida politician said, authorities received a "swatting" call that led them to his home.

A swatting call is a false call made to authorities with the intent to redirect resources to a specific location.

"Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards 'swatted' my home in Naples," Florida Sen. Rick Stott wrote Thursday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family."

Scott thanked the Naples Police Department and the Collier County Sheriff's Department for "all they do to keep us safe."

Second prominent politician victim to swatting call in a week

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was targeted by a swatting attempt at her Georgia home on Christmas Day.

