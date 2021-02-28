Sen. Rick Scott on GOP unity: The ‘Republican civil war is canceled’

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues his party is united against Democrats’ policies. He tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ he will be ‘very aggressive’ in supporting Republican incumbents in 2022 congressional races.

    Former Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller is doing Biden a huge favor by calling his immigration policies cruel and inhumane.

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

    White nationalists across the U.S. are using Christian symbols to spread a message of hate and violence, experts warn. Pastors are pushing back.

    Fox News/ScreenshotAs Fox News attempts to figure out its place in a post-Trump media landscape, the network has claimed it is moving “center-right.” A laughable claim, critics say—one that is easily disproved by Fox’s far-right primetime screeds but also by the tonal shift of a key noon-hour talk show.Outnumbered, which first debuted in 2014 as a female-led panel show (with a gimmicky “one lucky guy” slotted as the sole male panelist), has always straddled Fox’s increasingly blurred line dividing its “hard news” and opinion wings. But the show has long winked at its “fair and balanced” credentials by featuring a lone liberal pundit among its rotating panel.However, in recent months, and as Fox grappled with a ratings plunge—at least in part due to MAGA diehards ditching the network after its news desk made accurate election-night calls for Joe Biden—the noon talk show appears to have benched two key liberal regulars in Marie Harf and Jessica Tarlov.And instead, Outnumbered has taken a noticeably rightward shift, stacking its panels with conservative voices and giving more prominent placement to fiery provocateurs like Tomi Lahren. The resulting show is one that, like much of Fox’s programming, now seems laser-focused on hyping the conservative culture-war grievances of the day.“Ratings went down the tank and they want more right-wing voices,” one current Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast in assessing the noon show’s new tone, especially in light of the network overhauling much of its lineup to add more hours of right-wing opinion commentary.The prolonged Outnumbered absence of Harf and Tarlov—both of whom continue to appear elsewhere on the network—notably came almost immediately following an intense, early-December on-air skirmish between Harf and the show’s permanent host Harris Faulkner over the program’s coverage of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.Fox News Anchor Blows Up When Liberal Pundit Calls Out Lack of COVID Death CoverageHarf, a former Obama state department official, challenged Faulkner on Outnumbered having spent nearly a full hour talking about Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s five-year-old interactions with a suspected Chinese spy, or complaining about coronavirus-related indoor dining restrictions, all while giving a mere 20 seconds of air to the U.S. surpassing 3,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time.An incensed Faulkner shouted down Harf, complaining that it was “offensive” that the liberal panelist “took a shot there.” The host further chided her colleague: “You can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”Prior to Faulkner’s blow-up with Harf, the liberal Fox News contributor had appeared in 11 of the previous 24 Outnumbered broadcasts and had been in rotation to appear at least twice a week. Jessica Tarlov, another regular Outnumbered panelist, had appeared four times during that same span and had been in a once-a-week rotation with the show.Following that Dec. 10 broadcast, however, both Harf and Tarlov were yanked from any future bookings on Outnumbered, according to two sources familiar with the situation. And since then, neither woman has returned to the show.The only left-leaning panelists to appear on the noon program now are radio host Leslie Marshall, a self-described “centrist” Democrat and Johanna Maska, a former Obama spokesperson who sat on the panel last week. Fox News host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, a self-described libertarian, also remains a staple of the show.Otherwise, the show has seemed to increasingly lean on incendiary conservative culture warriors like MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk, reactionary podcaster Dave Rubin, failed congressional candidate Kim Klacik, and—much to the chagrin of Fox staffers who spoke with The Daily Beast—Tomi Lahren.The career bomb-thrower—best-known for her bite-sized and breathless rants on Fox’s digital streaming service Fox Nation, her oft-hateful tweets (some of which have been publicly rebuked by her own colleagues), and for having been fired by Glenn Beck—has suddenly become a routine presence on Outnumbered.Lahren recently re-upped her contract with Fox and since December has appeared at least 18 times on Outnumbered, co-hosting at least twice per week. Considering her style of commentary and debate being more at home in Fox’s decidedly right-wing primetime hours, some Fox News staffers consider her newfound elevation to be eyebrow-raising.“It’s an absolute joke and further proof that the show shouldn’t be taken seriously,” said one current Fox employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from management. “When I was hired, I was told that [Lahren] would never be on legitimate shows like Outnumbered or The Five, that she was only Fox Nation. I’m just as confused as everyone else. Tomi has no credibility, no résumé of experience other than screaming derogatory things on the internet.”Another Fox staffer suggested Lahren is a logical choice to spice up the network’s daytime programming amid a ratings slump. “She’s good at stirring the pot… all it takes nowadays,” the employee said. “Fox likes what rates.”Can Tomi Lahren Keep Failing Up?Fox ‘Hard News’ Show Buys GOP’s ‘Fascinating’ Effort to Steal ElectionWhile the network’s actions—including programming choices that include adding two more hours of right-wing commentary in the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. hours—indicate a definitive hard-right shift to shore up the hardcore conservative MAGA base, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch somehow insisted the opposite earlier this month.“We believe that where we are targeted, to the center-right, is where we should be targeted. We don’t need to go further right,” he said while touting the company’s ad-revenue gains. “We don’t believe America is further right, and we’re obviously not going to pivot left. All of our significant competitors are to the far left.”Following last November’s election, however, the whole calculus for Fox News’ programming changed. Disgruntled pro-Trump viewers ditched the network in droves following Fox’s early call of Arizona for President Joe Biden on Election Night, a decision that put a crimp in then-President Donald Trump’s plan to falsely declare victory.With Fox experiencing slumping post-election ratings—Fox has since witnessed a bounce back and recently returned to number one in primetime—the network made a concerted effort to win back MAGA loyalists by focusing more squarely on conservative opinion and culture-war battles. A key part of that shift included its “hard news” broadcasts devoting ample time to discussing and amplifying the opinion monologues delivered the night before by Fox’s popular pro-Trump firebrands Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.The ratings panic became apparent after Martha MacCallum’s now-former 7 p.m. show The Story was beaten on a January evening head-to-head in the ratings by Newsmax, the upstart cable outlet that appealed directly to disgruntled Fox viewers by overtly embracing Trump’s bogus “stolen” election ploy. MacCallum’s loss to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in the key advertising demographic of viewers aged 25-54 scared the network’s bosses “to their core,” staffers told The Daily Beast at the time.And the new direction of Outnumbered ultimately seems to be yet another part of Fox’s overtly rightward shift to combat ratings issues.“It’s all a complete joke,” one Fox News insider told The Daily Beast. “They aren’t even trying anymore to attempt a fair discussion.”“The token liberal was only there for show,” this person concluded. “The liberal opinion was only as useful to them as a tee in tee ball for the rest of the gang to get guaranteed hits their audience wants to hear. Now in their desperation to retain the fleeing audience they are too afraid to have even the slightest opposing view on the show for fear more people will click over to Newsmax.”Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    "On January the 6th, I objected during the Electoral College certification, maybe you heard about it," the senator said to loud applause

  • Geraldo Rivera Urges Donald Trump to Apologize for ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Handling of Capitol Riot

    Geraldo Rivera on Saturday said he still loves former President Donald Trump, but added that he must apologize for his “deeply disturbing” behavior before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to regain his full support. “What he did on Jan. 6 was, if not unforgivable, something that was deeply disturbing. He was reckless,” Rivera said in a two-minute video shared on Twitter. “He threatened the institutions of the American government itself, the republic of the United States. And he has to apologize to that before he gets me back.” Rivera added: “I would love to have Donald Trump back — because I’m still a Republican — as the head of my party. But what he did on Jan. 6, he must recognize was deeply wrong and reckless.” The veteran Fox News personality’s comments come a day before Trump is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Sunday around 3:40 p.m. ET. Also Read: You Can't Unsee Roger Stone Dancing to a Trump Rap at CPAC (Video) Rivera and Trump’s friendship goes back decades, and he used to be an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of him in the Oval Office. But Rivera had his fill of Trump’s voter fraud allegations after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. “For almost 4 years I’ve supported Donald Trump, who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed,” the talk show host tweeted in December. “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. S– happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy.” Earlier this month, Trump was acquitted on charges of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial. The Senate voted 57-43 to convict him, which was 10 votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed. Following his loss to current President Joe Biden in November, Trump spent much of the next two months insisting the election was “stolen,” and, on the morning of Jan. 6, asked his supporters to “fight like hell.” Read original story Geraldo Rivera Urges Donald Trump to Apologize for ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Handling of Capitol Riot At TheWrap

    Sen. Ted Cruz caught heat for his ill-timed trip to Cancun. But he didn't lose his Marriott points as a result. A story saying as much is satirical.

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

    The Department of Homeland Security earlier this month said ICE would not be conducting enforcement near vaccination sites.

    Eight years after carving the heart out of a landmark voting rights law, the Supreme Court is looking at putting new limits on efforts to combat racial discrimination in voting. The justices are taking up a case about Arizona restrictions on ballot collection and another policy that penalizes voters who cast ballots in the wrong precinct. The high court's consideration comes as Republican officials in the state and around the country have proposed more than 150 measures, following last year’s elections, to restrict voting access that civil rights groups say would disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic voters.

    Hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by constitutional lawyer Shahid Buttar

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

    Gosar attended an event hosted by notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, using COVID-19 rules to avoid attending the $1.9 trillion stimulus vote.

    Trump is expected to use his Florida speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

    "We are going to defend our workers, protect our jobs and finally put America first," Trump said in April 2020.

    Trump weighed in for the first time after he indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Mitch McConnell says he would support Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination

    Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has vowed to back Donald Trump if he wins the party's presidential nomination in 2024. The move cleared the path for the fractured party to potentially reunite behind a comeback attempt by the former president to recapture the White House. Asked if he would support Mr Trump, should he win the nomination, Mr McConnell said: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely!" However, he added that "a lot could happen" before 2024 and suggested the nomination race was "wide open". Two weeks ago Mr McConnell excoriated Mr Trump in a speech on the Senate floor, saying he was "practically and morally responsible" for the US Capitol riot on Jan 6. Mr McConnell had also previously indicated he wanted to "purge" Mr Trump from the party. Mr Trump is due to re-emerge from a self-imposed political hiatus at Mar-a-Lago when he delivers his first major post-presidential speech on Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] in Orlando, Florida. It was being seen as an opportunity for him to show that he is the presumptive 2024 nominee. Mr Trump was not expected to announce his candidacy, but to present himself as considering it favourably. That may discourage some of the host of other potential candidates from making preparations to run. "They know they can’t compete against the former president," said one of Mr Trump's advisers. Mr Trump has been urged by advisers not to dwell. in his speech, on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Instead, he was expected to focus on "the future" and "fighting Biden’s socialist agenda". Mr Trump had responded to Mr McConnell's condemnation of him by calling the Republican Senate leader a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." That had raised the prospect of a civil war within the party as the two men battled for control. But since Mr McConnell's castigation of Mr Trump polls have shown the vast majority of Republican voters still approve of the former president, and he is the overwhelming favourite for the 2024 nomination. Following his row with Mr Trump, Mr McConnell was not scheduled to speak at CPAC. Asked by Fox News about their war of words, Mr McConnell said: "What happened in the past is not something relevant now. We're moving forward." He denied the party was facing a "civil war" and said it was "actually in very good shape" as it seeks to win back control of the Senate and House of Representatives in midterm elections next year. Mr McConnell said: "I think we’ve unified in opposition to this new administration’s extremely progressive approach. President Biden has made it quite easy for us to get together. "Let's focus on winning the House and the Senate in '22. That will set up the next nominee for president, whoever that may be, with the best chance to be victorious."

  • Republicans push 'blue-collar comeback' – but is the party a true friend of the worker?

    Multimillionaire Trump ally and senators who oppose $15 wage rise among those promoting idea that party is for working people Donald Trump Jr with his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC on Friday. Trump attacked Biden’s reversal of his father’s immigration policies and said: ‘Guess who gets hurt? Our low-wage earners.’ Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Amid the resurrection of “the big lie” about an election stolen from Donald Trump, another deceptive theme has emerged at this weekend’s rightwing gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference: Republicans as the true party of the blue-collar worker. It was a concept promoted variously over CPAC’s first two days by, among others, a multimillionaire former governor who made a fortune in healthcare; the son of Donald Trump, who lives in his own exclusive Florida club; and two firebrand US senators with law degrees from Ivy League universities who oppose a universal hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. One of them, the Texas senator Ted Cruz, earlier this month flew his family to a sunshine vacation at a five-star resort in Mexico to escape the deadly winter blast back in his home state. At CPAC he asserted his alignment with America’s working men and women. “The Republican party is not the party just of the country clubs; the Republican party is the party of steel workers and construction workers, and pipeline workers and taxi cab drivers, and cops and firefighters, and waiters and waitresses, and the men and women with calluses on their hands who are working for this country,” Cruz told the nation’s biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, just days after cutting short his Cancun holiday when the scandal came to light. “That is our party, and these deplorables are here to stay.” The CPAC positioning to try to represent the Republican party as a champion of the working class comes as Democratic president Joe Biden’s effort to raise the minimum wage faces significant congressional roadblocks, including opposition from many senior Republican figures. Cruz, a Harvard-educated lawyer and the beneficiary of substantial corporate campaign donations, at least until many halted contributions in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riots, is a long-time opponent of what he has called the “bad policy” concept of a minimum wage, and has said legislation to enforce it would “kill American jobs”. Josh Hawley, the Missouri senator who last month joined his fellow Trump loyalist Cruz in attempting to block the certification of Biden’s victory, was another prominent CPAC speaker espousing working-class roots while opposing the new president’s wage proposals. “Where I come from in Missouri, I grew up in rural Missouri, [a] small town right in the middle of Missouri, it’s a working-class town full of good folks, working hard to make it every day,” said Hawley, a Yale law school graduate. “And I can just tell you, where I grew up, we believe in citizenship because we’re proud of it. We’re proud to be Americans,” he added in an address condemning “powerful corporations” and “oligarchs” he accused of imposing a “radical left agenda” on the United States. Hawley, considered a possible candidate in the race for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination if Trump does not run again, has also suffered corporate backlash for his support of the former president’s election lies. He proposed legislation this month that would exempt small businesses from paying their employees a “burdensome” minimum wage. On Saturday at CPAC, the fealty continued to Trump, who was honored at the conference venue this week by the installation of a large, gaudy statue that sparked the Twitter hashtag #goldencalf. “The blue-collar comeback was the theme of our administration,” the Republican Tennessee senator Bill Hagerty said in a panel discussion on industry during which he praised “President Trump’s leadership” for job growth. KT McFarland, a conservative commentator who was briefly Trump’s deputy national security adviser at the start of his administration, said she had a telephone call with the former president on Friday night in which he allegedly outlined the theme of his scheduled CPAC speech on Sunday. “I think that Donald Trump is not finished with this revolution,” she said, describing how she called his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and claiming Trump himself picked up the phone. “He said: ‘I’m going to talk about the future. I’m going to talk about how we win in 2022, how we take the White House back in 2024.’” Trump’s son, Donald Jr, told CPAC attendees earlier in the gathering that Biden’s relaxation of Trump-era immigration measures and reopening of camps for migrant youth would affect the very blue-collar workers Republicans are attempting to covet. “Where is the outrage about an asinine immigration policy that is encouraging people to bring children unaccompanied and otherwise into a country?” he said. Ted Cruz, who jetted off to Cancun as Texas froze in the dark, told CPAC the Republican party is the party of ‘the men and women with calluses on their hands who are working for this country’. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters “Guess who gets hurt? Our low-wage earners, who for the first time in modern history under Donald Trump started seeing real wage growth.” Rick Scott, Florida’s junior senator and former governor, and a staunch Trump ally, cautioned Republicans that abandoning the ex-present would alienate the party’s base. “We will not win the future by trying to go back to where the Republican party used to be. If we do, we will lose the working base that President Trump so animated,” said Scott, a former healthcare executive whose personal net worth has been estimated above half a billion dollars. “We’re gonna lose elections across the country and ultimately we’re gonna lose our nation.” Analysts say there is nothing unusual in Republicans courting the working vote, even if the choice of messenger might be questionable. “From a scholarly perspective, we’re really watching what seems to be a realignment of the coalitions that are supporting each party, and particularly among working-class white individuals,” said Dr Susan MacManus, emeritus professor of political science at the University of South Florida. “All you have to do is to go look at the exit poll for the presidential election and look at who are the largest supporters of Donald Trump, non-college educated, working whites, pretty much. “Is there a disconnect between the wealth and education of leaders in both parties? Yes, but this is where it’s coming from.”

  • Biden says the reopened Texas facility for migrant children 'won't stay open very long'

    Progressive lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, blasted the administration's move to reopen the facility.