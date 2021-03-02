Sen. Romney knocked unconscious in fall but 'doing better'
Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”
The Utah Republican said he was in Boston with his grandchildren when the incident occurred.
The Utah senator was visiting his grandchildren over the weekend when he fell
Sen. Mitt Romney was hospitalized after falling while visiting his grandchildren in Boston.
