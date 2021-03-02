Sen. Romney knocked unconscious in fall but 'doing better'

USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network recently broke down the wide receiver situation for every team in the league. Cynthia Frelund conducted this exercise and in it, the football analytics expert had an interesting nugget of comparison for the Bills. Frelund broke down how Diggs was a better acquisition for the Bills than DeAndre Hopkins was for the Cardinals. "Diggs finished 2020 with a slightly higher share of wins added (1.485) than Hopkins (1.482)". Diggs led the NFL in receptions with 127 and receiving yards with 1,535