Sen. Ron Johnson Draws Ridicule After Mind-Numbing Take On God And Vaccines

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) drew some stunned reactions with his latest bafflingly flawed anti-vaccine take.

During a familiar rant Monday on a conservative radio show about the merits of relying on the body’s “natural immunity” to COVID-19 after being infected with the virus, the senator asked, “Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it is?”

“Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combating disease?” he added.

“There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it’s all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine.”

Johnson also boasted that he tested positive for COVID-19 last year but had no symptoms.

More than 820,000 people in the U.S. who died of the virus were not so fortunate.

Twitter was flooded with notes on his flimsy logic. For one, vaccines have been proved safe and reliable to prevent COVID-19 infection. Getting sick with COVID-19 has not been, and it could result in severe illness or death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have already had COVID-19 should still get a coronavirus vaccine because the shots are much more reliable and effective than natural immunity.

As for Johnson’s “God” comment ― critics didn’t seem sure where to begin on that one.

So much for God creating us with brains. https://t.co/LWHVrmAl4B — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 5, 2022

So need to need to bother with band-aids and sutures when we have natural clotting? And why use a car when we have God-created feet? https://t.co/RlJUSBf41y — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 4, 2022

Sen. Johnson makes a compelling case against modern medicine https://t.co/G3IgAsBQF3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2022

Civil War amputations gave soldiers natural immunity from gangrene — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2022

huh. creator God...imago dei...seems like maybe God created us to be creative and to create...knowing that the creations of created persons cannot rival the creation of the uncreated creator....but nah probably not. brb bout to die of polio to prove a point https://t.co/ZuUUjckOGx — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) January 4, 2022

So next time GOP idiot Ron Johnson gets sick he should not take any human made medicine. Instead he should just wait for God to heal him. https://t.co/F9EXluLNmC — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 4, 2022

Every day it seems like one or other Republican is trying to win the 'worst comment of the day' trophy.



Senator Ron Johnson is usually leading in that field. https://t.co/oXTDyerMsP — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 5, 2022

Ron Johnson should spend one day in a Covid ICU, maskless and with only mouth wash for protection. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) January 4, 2022

BREAKING: Wisconsin senator and overall idiot Ron Johnson decried the vaccine to WCPT, saying 'Why do we think we can create something better than God'



And he said that into a phone, to a radio station, to be broadcast into people's homes and cars via electromagnetic radiation. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 4, 2022

I know the answer to Ron Johnson’s question: the oven. Without the oven we wouldn’t have any chocolate chip cookies. And heating food also combats disease.



Toasters are pretty great too. I’m also a fan of Nepresso, but acknowledge that’s sort of elitist.



Also, polio vaccines. https://t.co/Mocmjt3mKu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 4, 2022

