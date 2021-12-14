Sen. Ron Johnson presses DOJ on its efforts to monitor pretrial release of alleged violent offenders following Waukesha parade attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is pressing federal Department of Justice officials for details on their efforts to monitor pretrial detention and release of individuals accused of violent crimes.

His request comes in the wake of a deadly attack during a Waukesha Christmas parade by a Milwaukee man who had recently been released on $1,000 bail in a separate case of alleged violence.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, Johnson asks the DOJ to release more-recent data on individuals charged with felony crimes who were released before trial, and updated information about DOJ's efforts to monitor such data, and to provide an accounting of federal funding awarded to organizations or local governments to collect information on pretrial release.

"The attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade by a repeat violent offender brought to the nation’s attention the issue of pre-trial release of criminal violent offenders and subsequent violent crimes committed by such individuals," Johnson wrote, referring to Darrel Brooks, who has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he drove a 3,000-pound SUV through a parade. Six people, including an 8-year-old boy, died. More than 60 people were injured.

"This is not a singular issue; there are numerous reports from across the country of violent crimes committed by individuals out on pre-trial release after being charged for a felony violent offense," Johnson wrote.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to questions about the department's effort to disseminate such information. The department's Bureau of Justice Statistics has released reports on the issue — but not recently.

The DOJ's Bureau of Justice Statistics webpage related to pretrial release says the bureau "will update and expand on previous efforts to collect data on pretrial release through the National Pretrial Reporting Program (NPRP), currently under development."

The bureau says the program's "revised, broader scope allows for a more robust representation of current pretrial release decisions and outcomes in the U.S." than a program it replaced.

Brooks has a history of criminal allegations involving violence, court records show. He recently had been released from custody in a similar case, in which he was accused of driving over a woman at a gas station on Nov. 2 during a domestic dispute, sending her to the hospital and leaving tire marks on her pant leg.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has come under intense scrutiny for the decision by an assistant prosecutor to seek bail of $1,000 in the gas station case.

At the time, Brooks was out on bail in a different case, in which he was charged with firing a gun during an argument with a relative. Brooks was released from the Milwaukee County Jail on Nov. 16 after a relative posted his $1,000 bail. From there, Brooks was taken to the Waukesha County Jail where he faced up to 120 days in jail on a child support matter. He told a Waukesha court commissioner he had not paid because he was incarcerated out of state and the commissioner released Brooks on his own recognizance that afternoon.

District Attorney John Chisholm said the bail recommendation was made by a prosecutor with few years of experience who was in the middle of a jury trial and handling two dozen felony cases.

The prosecutor did not have access to a pretrial assessment analysis of what kind of risk Brooks posed to the public when she made the recommendation, Chisholm has said.

That bail was “inappropriately low,” and approved by the court commissioner, who did have access to the risk assessment at Brooks’ court appearance, according to Chisholm.

In his Tuesday letter, Johnson erroneously said Brooks was released by the district attorney's office and incorrectly identified the date of when he was charged in the gas station incident.

Johnson asked for the information by Dec. 28 and did not say whether he plans to author related legislation.

Ashley Luthern of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ron Johnson presses DOJ for more information following Waukesha parade

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Relatives of slain mom, daughter speak at Payne hearing

    Before Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie Jo were brutally stabbed and killed in a Tennessee apartment 34 years ago, their tight-knit family loved meeting for joyous reunions on holidays, gathering for birthday parties and hanging out at a relative's swimming pool. Hites was one of three of Christopher's family members who made statements Tuesday during a sentencing hearing in the case of Pervis Payne, who had spent more than three decades on Tennessee's death row for the killings.

  • Britain to push back against China and Russia in cyberspace

    Britain said it would push back at what it casts as attempts by Russia and China to establish national sovereignty over the communications arteries and emerging technologies which will shape the 21st Century. Britain depicts China and Russia as strategic rivals whose rush for control of some major technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and microprocessor design could threaten both Western security and a relatively free internet.

  • Man arrested after driving car into river

    A Lenawee County man was arrested after he allegedly drove a Pontiac Firebird through St. Mary’s Park Friday, and through a fence into the River Raisin.

  • Woman arrested in October fatal crash indicted

    Christina Hernandez is charged with counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and failure to stop and render aid.

  • Oregon GOP Sen. Dallas Heard expelled from Senate floor for being unmasked

    Chair of the Oregon Republican Party Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, was escorted off the Senate floor near the end of a special session Monday.

  • Former Colonial Heights resident says Trump resembles the female praying mantis: Letter

    Emery: If Trump should become dictator of the USA, like the praying mantis he would quickly dispatch most of those currently fighting so passionately for his favor … the favor of having their head bitten off.

  • Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

    If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding … The post Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller appeared first on BGR.

  • Now in Your Inbox: Political Misinformation

    A few weeks ago, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, falsely claimed that the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, a $1.75 trillion bill to battle climate change and extend the nation’s social safety net, would include "Medicare for All." It doesn’t and never has. But few noticed Crenshaw’s lie because he didn’t say it on Facebook, or on Fox News. Instead, he sent the false message directly to the inboxes of his constituents and supporters in a fundraising email. Lawmakers’ statements o

  • As condemnations mount, Lafayette Judge Odinet likely won’t be removed without resigning

    As condemnations and calls to resign mount for Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, she likely won’t lose her seat unless she resigns.

  • Senate Democrats suspend debt ceiling through midterms

    Senate Democrats on Monday voted 50-49 to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which will extend it beyond the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: This is the largest debt ceiling increase in recent history. The bill is now headed to the House, which will pass the measure a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Dec. 15 deadline to deal with the debt limit or risk a potential default.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The vote comes after House and Sen

  • Can Missouri keep medical marijuana applications secret? Supreme Court to decide

    Hundreds of businesses were denied licenses to grow and sell medical marijuana in Missouri. They want to know why.

  • Jackson State vs South Carolina State: Cricket Celebration Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

    Jackson State vs South Carolina State: Cricket Celebration Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might or might not win.

  • 3 YouTubers were reportedly arrested in Turkey after posting interviews with people criticizing the country's financial crisis

    The YouTubers interviewed people on the street about the impact of the country's financial crisis, as the Turkish lira continues to fall.

  • This State’s Rogue Sheriff Problem Somehow Just Got Worse

    Marlboro County websiteA South Carolina sheriff is facing multiple charges after allegedly ordering a deputy to use his Taser on an inmate already in custody, in a disturbing case that shines a fresh spotlight on a state with a long and sordid history of misconduct by elected lawmen.Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook were both indicted on assault and battery and misconduct charges Tuesday in connection with a May 2020 incident involving Jarrell Lee Johnson

  • Herschel Walker confronts his mental health, domestic violence allegations

    Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Axios on Monday that he’s “accountable” for past violent behavior toward his ex-wife and people shouldn’t feel “ashamed” about confronting mental health issues.Why it matters: The former college and pro football star is confronting his history of mental illness head-on during his campaign for the Republican Party's nomination, after the airing of some concerns among GOP leadership and voters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money

    Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered by New York's ethics commission Tuesday to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo was directed to turn over proceeds earned from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” within 30 days under a resolution approved 12-1 by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, according to multiple media reports. The order came a month after the commission voted to rescind the ethics approval it had given Cuomo as he entered into the $5.1 million book deal. “American Crisis" was published in October 2020, months before Cuomo resigned amid findings he sexually harassed 11 women.

  • Federal court rules Maryland violated Christian school’s rights by banning it from voucher program

    A federal court has ruled that Maryland violated the First Amendment rights of a private Christian school in Savage when it excluded its students from a taxpayer-funded voucher program. The suit brought by Bethel Christian Academy in Howard County against Maryland was being watched by legal experts for its national implications for state voucher programs, anti-discrimination laws and religious ...

  • First Lady Jill Biden visiting Milwaukee and Waukesha on Wednesday, joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

    First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are scheduled to travel to Milwaukee and Waukesha on Wednesday.

  • Voice of the people: Republic of DeSantis won't have to worry about Biden's rules

    If the new Republic of DeSantis runs into economic problems, it can apply to the United States for foreign aid.

  • ‘The View': Joy Behar Argues the Supreme Court Is ‘Full Of It’ and on ‘A Path to Oblivion’ (Video)

    The hosts of "The View" think the court's ruling on Texas' abortion bill will be a defining one