Sen. Ron Johnson presses DOJ on its efforts to monitor pretrial release of alleged violent offenders following Waukesha parade attack

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is pressing federal Department of Justice officials for details on their efforts to monitor pretrial detention and release of individuals accused of violent crimes.

His request comes in the wake of a deadly attack during a Waukesha Christmas parade by a Milwaukee man who had recently been released on $1,000 bail in a separate case of alleged violence.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, Johnson asks the DOJ to release more-recent data on individuals charged with felony crimes who were released before trial, and updated information about DOJ's efforts to monitor such data, and to provide an accounting of federal funding awarded to organizations or local governments to collect information on pretrial release.

"The attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade by a repeat violent offender brought to the nation’s attention the issue of pre-trial release of criminal violent offenders and subsequent violent crimes committed by such individuals," Johnson wrote, referring to Darrel Brooks, who has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he drove a 3,000-pound SUV through a parade. Six people, including an 8-year-old boy, died. More than 60 people were injured.

"This is not a singular issue; there are numerous reports from across the country of violent crimes committed by individuals out on pre-trial release after being charged for a felony violent offense," Johnson wrote.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to questions about the department's effort to disseminate such information. The department's Bureau of Justice Statistics has released reports on the issue — but not recently.

The DOJ's Bureau of Justice Statistics webpage related to pretrial release says the bureau "will update and expand on previous efforts to collect data on pretrial release through the National Pretrial Reporting Program (NPRP), currently under development."

Story continues

The bureau says the program's "revised, broader scope allows for a more robust representation of current pretrial release decisions and outcomes in the U.S." than a program it replaced.

Brooks has a history of criminal allegations involving violence, court records show. He recently had been released from custody in a similar case, in which he was accused of driving over a woman at a gas station on Nov. 2 during a domestic dispute, sending her to the hospital and leaving tire marks on her pant leg.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has come under intense scrutiny for the decision by an assistant prosecutor to seek bail of $1,000 in the gas station case.

At the time, Brooks was out on bail in a different case, in which he was charged with firing a gun during an argument with a relative. Brooks was released from the Milwaukee County Jail on Nov. 16 after a relative posted his $1,000 bail. From there, Brooks was taken to the Waukesha County Jail where he faced up to 120 days in jail on a child support matter. He told a Waukesha court commissioner he had not paid because he was incarcerated out of state and the commissioner released Brooks on his own recognizance that afternoon.

District Attorney John Chisholm said the bail recommendation was made by a prosecutor with few years of experience who was in the middle of a jury trial and handling two dozen felony cases.

The prosecutor did not have access to a pretrial assessment analysis of what kind of risk Brooks posed to the public when she made the recommendation, Chisholm has said.

That bail was “inappropriately low,” and approved by the court commissioner, who did have access to the risk assessment at Brooks’ court appearance, according to Chisholm.

In his Tuesday letter, Johnson erroneously said Brooks was released by the district attorney's office and incorrectly identified the date of when he was charged in the gas station incident.

Johnson asked for the information by Dec. 28 and did not say whether he plans to author related legislation.

Ashley Luthern of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ron Johnson presses DOJ for more information following Waukesha parade