Sen. Ron Johnson was seen in a video conceding that Trump lost Wisconsin because '51,000 Republicans didn't vote for him'

Sen. Ron Johnson was seen on video conceding that Trump did lose the election on Monday, saying it was because "51,000 Republicans didn't vote for him." STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson this week was seen on video conceding that Trump lost Wisconsin.

Johnson was recorded on video saying that Trump lost the state because "51,000 Republicans didn't vote for him."

Johnson, a staunch supporter of Trump, has been pushing for an investigation into voter fraud claims in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson acknowledged in a video posted September 1 that President Joe Biden was victorious in the swing state, attributing Trump's loss to the former president not getting enough Republican votes.

Johnson was filmed while speaking to Lauren Windsor, producer of political web show Under Current, at the 52nd Wauwatosa GOP Chicken Burn on Sunday, August 29.

The senator, who has strongly advocated for allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election to be investigated in Wisconsin, was heard on tape acknowledging that Trump lost.

During the exchange between Johnson and Windsor, Johnson is heard detailing what the vote counts were across the presidential and congressional candidates.

"Prior to this election, I was the number one vote-getter statewide with under 1.5 million votes," he is heard saying. "This election, Trump got 1.61 (million.) No Republican has ever cracked 1.5 million. Numerous Democrats have gone over 1.6 (million) and 1.5 (million.) Just the Republican state assembly candidate got 1.661 million votes. The eight congressional candidates also got 1.661 million."

Johnson added: "So we obviously counted enough Republican votes. The only reason Trump lost Wisconsin is that 51,000 Republican voters didn't vote for him. They voted for other Republican candidates."

"So you're telling me Joe Biden won this state fair and square?" Windsor is heard asking Johnson.

Johnson said in response: "Well, look at the totals. It's certainly plausible. There's nothing obviously skewed about the results."

Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider. Johnson previously supported an investigation into the vote count in Wisconsin, even after a vote recount in November that Trump paid $3 million for expanded Biden's lead by 87 votes.

This is the second time this week that prominent conservative figures have conceded that Trump lost. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview with Wisconsin's ABC affiliate WISN 12 that Biden's victory was "really clear."

"It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election," Ryan told WISN 12.

Based on the verified vote count, Biden won Wisconsin in the last election, flipping the state that Trump won in 2016 to blue with a difference of 20,682 votes, per Politico.

Wisconsin Republicans are currently seeking approval to spend $680,000 on an election probe.

