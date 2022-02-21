Sen. Schumer calls for bird flu awareness campaign
New York's senior senator took the initiative following the discovery of a contaminated flock on Long Island.
New York's senior senator took the initiative following the discovery of a contaminated flock on Long Island.
That's not what the accounting firm says.
A Notre Dame legend has an opinion.
The couple offer up a frisky rendition of the alt-rock classic. Robert Fripp and Toyah Tackle Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
"It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing, and he was just on the side of the road."
It’s a fraction of the price compared to the fresh version, lasts much longer and is super versatile.
The sister of late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has died, along with her husband, in what's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to a report.
The former president said he didn't have time to steal records; he was too busy making America perfect.
I helped design and improve the Disney theme parks for years as an Imagineer, and there are a few things that guests do that really annoy me.
Booed during All-Star intros after years of tormenting Cleveland in the NBA Finals, Warriors star Stephen Curry won over fans with his splendid shooting.
"I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›
He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on February 21? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Richmond police are looking to identify a suspect in an unprovoked attack of a mother in front of her children at a McDonald's drive-thru line.
After a warmup on Sunday, get ready for some snow over the next few days.
Jason Mewes recently opened up about his substance addiction over the years and shared one particularly sad story that involved his best pal, filmmaker Kevin Smith. Currently sober for 11 years, the actor spoke candidly about his battle on the latest episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast. Mewes is best known for appearing in several […]
Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes. Minka Kelly, who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene. But […]
"There are no limits."View Entire Post ›
Heavy Young Heathens allege they were not contacted about the use of their music during the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe