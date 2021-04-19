Sen. Schumer to introduce COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday dared his colleagues in the Senate to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. "If they do, shame on them," Schumer said during a press conference in New York City. (April 19)

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: We are here because there has been a terrible and deeply troubling uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes here in New York and across America. And we are saying no more. We are saying very simply to America, to New York, to the world, stop Asian hate.

This evening at 5:00 o'clock, I will move to bring to the floor of the Senate the anti-Asian Hate Legislation, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. We have added two amendments that will strengthen the bill, that are bipartisan. This should not be a partisan issue, and we will vote on the bill on Wednesday.

And I dare any senator to vote against this legislation. If they do, shame on them. Shame on them. Because this is what America is all about.

GRACE MENG: We stand together because our community is scared. We are terrified. People are telling their grandparents and their parents not to go outside. People are telling their children not to go play outside, even though the weather is nice. And it's been over a year of these sorts of feelings. And in recent weeks, have only increased with our attacks on the elderly and the murders in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

  • Hirono: Anti-Asian hate bill chance for Senate to 'take a stand'

    As the Senate prepares to take up her anti-Asian hate crime bill this week, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Monday the bill represents a chance for lawmakers to "take a stand" against rising anti-Asian attacks. "At a time when the Asian America Pacific Islander community feels under siege and vulnerable, this is a bill that enables the Senate at least, and I know followed by the House, to take a stand and say these kinds of unprovoked attacks targeting Asian Americans are totally unacceptable," Hirono told the hosts of ABC's "The View." Hirono, who is Japanese American, has been leading the Senate effort with Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth to pass legislation following a surge in anti-Asian crimes.

  • Senate nears breakthrough on hate crimes bill

    Passing it would go a long way toward defusing partisan tensions over the filibuster that have simmered since President Joe Biden took office.

  • NYPD forms new community hate crime review panel

    The newly formed panel will help in situations where making a hate crime determination may be more difficult for investigators.

  • Democratic bill attempts to undo voter restrictions of past 15 years

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and fellow Democrats address reporters on H.R. 1 at the Capitol in Washington on March 3, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP PhotosThe recent national elections — conducted in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — highlighted difficulties Americans face to register to vote and cast a ballot. But the right to vote can be equally diminished when voters cast a ballot but their voice is diluted by gerrymandering and other means. With the For the People Act of 2021 (H.R.1), sponsored and passed in the House by Democrats and unanimously opposed by Republicans, Congress is now considering legislation to address many of these problems. These are not new problems. In my experience as a voting rights attorney who teaches the subject in law school, most of the voting rights problems addressed by H.R.1 have grown unchecked over the past 15 years. They result from the Supreme Court’s rollback of key voting rights protections, and state and local actions that made it harder for certain groups of people to vote or to have their voices matter. Voter disenfranchisement was widespread before 1965, particularly for Black voters, but in that year Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which is widely regarded as the most effective piece of civil rights legislation ever enacted. However, in 2013 the Supreme Court gutted a key piece of that law, and many states began to implement voting restrictions that would not have been allowed had the Voting Rights Act been at full strength. While Congress is looking at measures aimed at restoring the Voting Rights Act, it is also trying to address many voting impediments directly with H.R.1. H.R.1 aims to make voter participation easier through removing barriers to things like registration and voting, but it also looks to remove structural hurdles to fairness in the political process through measures designed to limit political gerrymandering and the influence of money in politics. But H.R.1 has its limitations. Most of its provisions affect the conduct of only federal elections, not state elections, and unlike the Voting Rights Act, it wouldn’t protect against new types of measures that would disenfranchise voters. Undoing discrimination Many of these voter restrictions happened because of the weakening of the protections put in place by Congress with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Before that law, a number of states and localities established various mechanisms, such as literacy tests and poll taxes, with the intent and effect of preventing Black Americans from voting. However, if one mechanism was struck down, these jurisdictions would often engage in what the Supreme Court would come to call “unremitting and ingenious defiance of the Constitution,” by simply implementing new and innovative policies that achieved the same result. Voter ID laws in Texas have seen many court challenges. LM Otero/AP Photo A core provision of the Voting Rights Act, Section 5, was designed to address this problem. It created a “preclearance” requirement that made any proposed election changes in certain jurisdictions with a history of voting discrimination subject to review by the federal government. These jurisdictions could not make changes to voting and election rules – from statewide redistricting plans to the locations and number of polling places – unless it could be proved that the changes would not further disadvantage the minority group that had experienced discrimination. For example, in 2012, Section 5 prevented Texas’ voter identification law from taking effect. That’s because the state failed to prove that the law would not disproportionately make it harder for Blacks and Latinos to vote. Section 5 also blocked statewide redistricting plans, including those in Texas in 2001, and voter purge procedures in Georgia in 1994, because the federal government found the measures would have disproportionately harmed minority voters. Protections eliminated The protections provided by Section 5 ended in 2013. That’s when the Supreme Court, in Shelby County v. Holder, eliminated them. After the Shelby decision, Texas implemented its previously blocked voter ID law. Only after years of lawsuits did the most onerous parts of that law, such as very limited forms of acceptable ID, get removed. Since then, several states have passed similar laws. While proponents of these laws often claim they are necessary to prevent voter fraud, research has shown that such fraud is exceedingly rare. H.R.1, introduced by House Democrats, attempts to address several issues that voting rights advocates say disproportionately harm voting rights for racial minorities. For example, minority voters have been found to be less likely to have the necessary identification to vote in some jurisdictions, and some studies have found that the effect of these strict ID requirements has been to reduce Black voter turnout. Similarly, voter purges and felony disenfranchisement laws disproportionately harm Blacks and Latinos. H.R.1 would allow voters in federal elections to present a sworn, written statement to an election official, under penalty of perjury, that states the voter is eligible to vote. More restrictive voter ID laws would still be valid in state and local elections. H.R.1 would also prevent what the Brennan Center called “inaccurate” and “discriminatory” voter purges, which have increased since the Shelby decision, especially in jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination previously covered by the protections in Section 5. The American Bar Association has found these voter purges have unduly removed eligible voters from voter rolls because of system errors, pauses in voting activity or even similarities in name. H.R.1 would also restore voting rights in federal elections for citizens with past felony convictions. While most states allow online voter registration, nine still do not. H.R.1 would modernize voter registration in federal elections nationwide by providing for online voter registration, automatic registration through agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles and Election Day registration. The legislation would also implement national standards for early voting and voting by mail in federal elections. These changes enable greater participation of all voters. They create some protections in states that have instituted requirements that discriminate against minority voters. Not just voting changes H.R.1 would also make significant changes to address the effects of partisan interests. Currently, most state legislatures are responsible for redrawing congressional districts, and the Supreme Court has essentially eliminated the possibility that these districts can be challenged in federal court as unconstitutional. This has increasingly resulted in gerrymandered districts that are drawn with the express purpose of electing or reelecting candidates in the majority party – a system characterized as candidates picking voters instead of voters picking candidates. H.R.1 would establish new rules for how districts can be drawn, banning partisan gerrymanders. It would also require that they be drawn by independent redistricting commissions, largely taking self-interested politicians of either party out of the process. The legislation also proposes changes to laws regarding money in politics by creating greater disclosure requirements and a fund to match small-donor contributions. Many forms of disenfranchisement In my judgment, H.R.1’s changes would address many issues that can potentially limit voters’ ability to participate in elections and have an equal say in the outcome of an election. However, as both the history of the Voting Rights Act and current efforts by state legislatures show, voter disenfranchisement takes many forms. Many actions that are presented as neutral on their face, from voter ID laws to redistricting plans to prohibitions on mobile voting centers, can have a racially disparate impact. The authors of H.R.1 may hope it addresses many of the current hurdles to voting rights. But most of H.R.1’s voting changes only apply to federal elections, and critical state elections might still be subject to similar forms of disenfranchisement. And even if the act is passed, history reminds us that there is always the possibility of new and even more ingenious forms of defiance, which may require the revival of the kinds of pre-clearance measures first put in place by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. [Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicholas Espíritu, University of California, Los Angeles. Read more:Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrityThe Black Church has been getting ‘souls to the polls’ for more than 60 years Nicholas Espíritu works for the National Immigration Law Center, and consults with the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

  • Here is Everything to Know about Current Gun Control Legislation Efforts

    A recent spate of mass shootings has renewed calls for stricter gun control laws. This is what Biden and Congress are doing about it.

  • Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate

    The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city. The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong. The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.

  • R. Kelly Associate Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Accuser’s SUV in Intimidation Attempt

    Michael Williams pleaded guilty to one count of arson for destroying an SUV rented by the father of one of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends in Florida.

  • Castro's heir faces pressure to accelerate reform in Cuba

    The new leader of Cuba's ruling Communist Party may be the first born after its 1959 revolution but he is also a loyalist who is not expected to make significant changes to its one-party system and has moved only tentatively on market-style economic reforms. Since succeeding his mentor Raul Castro, 89, as president in 2018, Miguel Diaz-Canel, 60, has emphasized the need for continuity over renewal. Diaz-Canel, 60, told delegates he would consult with his predecessor regarding important decisions.

  • In first White House TikTok Live, Jen Psaki talks gun control, police reform

    In a wide-ranging interview hosted live on TikTok, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Yahoo News she agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that gun violence in the United States is a “public health issue.”

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Stunning video of the Ingenuity helicopter lifting off, flying, and landing on Mars gave its NASA team 'goosebumps'

    Ingenuity's first flight was "flawless" and "absolutely beautiful," the NASA team said. The helicopter could power up again on Thursday.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

    NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. The triumph was hailed as a Wright brothers moment. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • EU warns "spark" could set off escalation at Ukraine borders

    The European Union's foreign policy chief said Monday that in the face of the big military buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders, it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation. In a glum assessment of relations with Moscow, Josep Borrell also said that the condition of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety. Despite the developments, Borrell said after a virtual meeting of the EU foreign ministers that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be imposed on Russia.

  • A man was split in two on Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade. Do you know who he is?

    A man might’ve taken his own life on Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade in January, but also might’ve given up his identity in the process.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences.