Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asks AG Merrick Garland to probe 2018 FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh, suggests it was 'fake'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
sheldon.whitehouse
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, is among members of Congress who want to investigate President Donald Trump's actions after he leaves the White House. Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse criticized the FBI for their 2018 investigation into Justice Kavanaugh.

  • Whitehouse asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether or not it was legitimate.

  • Democrats criticized the probe, saying Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh were not interviewed.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into the FBI's 2018 background check of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling it "fake" and politically constrained.

In a Tuesday press release, Whitehouse, a member of the judiciary committee, said that there were still unanswered questions about the FBI's investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh.

Whitehouse called for "congressional oversight to understand how, why, and at whose behest and with whose knowledge or connivance, this was done."

Ahead of his hearing, Christine Blasey Ford, a former high school classmate of Kavanaugh's, accused him of sexual assault. After her testimony, new allegations were made against Kavanaugh, all of which the justice denied, and the FBI was asked to look into the allegations during the confirmation process.

Democrats criticized the FBI's probe at the time, pointing out that Ford and Kavanaugh, crucial witnesses, were not interviewed.

Whitehouse criticized the FBI's evidence-gathering process, suggesting that the Bureau did not accept outside testimonies.

"This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI," Whitehouse wrote.

Whitehouse also told Garland that senators were not debriefed by the Bureau on how its tipline functioned, and what follow-up steps were taken with information submitted to the tip line.

"This 'tip line' appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster," Whitehouse added.

Whitehouse suggested that the investigation was "politically constrained" and "fake" if the FBI did not adequately gather and present relevant evidence it received.

At a 2019 hearing, the senator also criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray for not addressing alleged shortcomings in the investigation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Whitehouse Calls for Review of ‘Fake’ FBI Background Check into Kavanaugh in 2018

    Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to help facilitate “proper oversight” into the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh during the Supreme Court justice’s confirmation hearing, suggesting that the investigation may have been “fake.” Kavanaugh faced a tumultuous confirmation process in 2018 after Christine Blasey Ford claimed he had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI investigated Ford’s allegations, as well as other allegations of misconduct that arose. However, some Democratic senators claimed the bureau had not performed a thorough background check. They criticized the FBI’s decision not to interview Ford or Kavanaugh as part of the probe. In a letter to Garland, Whitehouse expresses concern that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI allegedly could not find anyone at the bureau to accept their testimony and that no one had been assigned to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. The senator noted that after the FBI created a tip line, lawmakers were not offered any insight into how or whether new allegations were being processed and evaluated. He said the senators had been made aware a “stack” of information had come in through the tip line, but were given no further explanation on how the information had been reviewed. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also rebuked FBI director Chris Wray, who has stayed on in his role under the Biden administration, for not responding to questions regarding the investigation. Whitehouse said he wants information about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation.

  • Travis Scott Launched A New Agave-Based Hard Seltzer

    Is there nothing this man can't do?From Delish

  • Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

    Those whose accounts were hacked included U.S. President Joe Biden, who was then a presidential candidate; former president Barack Obama; billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk; singer Kanye West; and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Graham Ivan Clark, 18, faced fraud charges after a hack in an alleged scam that stole more than $118,000 in Bitcoin.

  • Griddy Offers to Cancel Texas Power Bills If Customers Don’t Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Griddy Energy LLC has one final deal for Texans before the power seller shuts down for good: if its 29,000 former customers agree not to sue, the company will cancel electric bills that were about 300 times normal amid last month’s winter storm.On its first day in bankruptcy court, Griddy lawyers outlined a plan to liquidate, settle with customers and, possibly, arrange lawsuits against those that the company blames for its collapse.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur called Griddy’s bankruptcy proposal “unique and really unprecedented.” Isgur, who has overseen some of the biggest corporate restructurings filed in recent years, pushed Griddy to ensure that customers understand how the bankruptcy case will affect their huge electric bills after first criticizing Griddy’s attempt to pay one of its lenders as the case goes forward.Customers face an average bill of about $1,100 because of the winter storm that sent power prices surging, Isgur said. If Griddy wants to cancel those charges in exchange for customers dropping potential lawsuits, the company must clearly let people know that, Isgur said.“This is a difficult case,” Isgur said. “I really am worried that we handle it properly.”Surging PricesGriddy filed for bankruptcy on Monday, blaming its woes on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the state’s power grid. During the storm, Ercot, as it is known, pushed up wholesale power prices dramatically under rules Texas lawmakers have adopted that deregulated much of the state’s electric industry over the course of several decades. Griddy was barred from the state’s power markets in late February after failing to make a payment.Griddy charged wholesale prices instead of fixed ones. Knowing that rate structure would mean massive bills for its customers as power prices climbed, the company made the unusual move of pleading with them to switch to another provider in mid-February. Some customers who didn’t switch in time were stuck with bills for thousands of dollars.Isgur told the main lawyer suing Griddy on behalf of customers that the company deserves some credit for making that effort.“I’m not seeing someone here that set out to do something wrong,” Isgur said of the company. “But I may have someone here who may have done something wrong. It is way too early to make that determination.”Griddy will try to win final approval for its liquidation plan from Isgur within 85 days, Robin Spigel of Baker Botts said in court on behalf of the power company.One option being considered is to hire an administrator who would decide whether to file lawsuits to try to collect money that would go to Griddy’s creditors, Spigel said.The case is Griddy Energy LLC, 21-30923, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation's first major lender to offer its own "buy now, pay later" service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees. Australia's so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

  • Border patrol officials are pulling agents from patrols to care for migrants in their custody

    Border officials told House Republicans today they are having to pull agents from patrolling the border to process and care for the growing number of migrant children and families in their custody, according to two sources familiar with the briefing. Why it matters: Thousands of children are now being held for days and the number of people illegally crossing the border continues to rise, so shelters for minors are rushing to find more space. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Officials at the El Paso Central Processing Center briefed 13 Republican congressional members, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko, during their visit — which has been decried by some Democrats as a political stunt.Between the lines: Border officials told members that 120 of the station's border patrol agents have been pulled from patrolling the border to help process migrants waiting to be transferred to detention centers or shelters, the sources said.They've also had to pull from the same budget used for payroll and benefits to buy supplies for migrants. Border officials expressed concern that the Biden administration would end the use of a public health order to quickly remove migrant adults and some families to Mexico — a Trump-era tool the Biden administration has continued to use except for unaccompanied minors. What they're saying: McCarthy and others harshly criticized the Biden administration in a presser after the tour. “This trip has confirmed for me that there is indeed disorder at the border by executive order," Katko said. Republican members also expressed concern that CBP was not testing migrants for coronavirus. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Block the Sun's Rays With a Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

    Gentle on sensitive skin, tough on sun protection.From Marie Claire

  • Giants adding Devontae Booker gets ‘below average’ grade from PFF

    Pro Football Focus gives the New York Giants' addition of RB Devontae Booker a "below average" grade.

  • South Dakota governor will push for July 4 Rushmore fireworks despite federal denial

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will continue her efforts to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Mount Rushmore despite the Biden administration's refusal to grant her request.Why it matters: Noem's push to ensure the fireworks comes amid a number of concerns about coronavirus spread, wildfires and tribal sovereignty — the monument is carved into land sacred to the Lakota Sioux.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Noem will do "everything in her ability" to move forward with her plan, the governor's Communications Director Ian Fury said in a statement to Axios.Noem's office referenced President Biden's speech last week, in which he said there is a "good chance" Americans will be able to get together to celebrate Independence Day."The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included," Fury said.The other side: The National Park Service (NPS) denied Noem's request last Friday, citing potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and people.The NPS added that many tribal partners "expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial," according to The Hill.The big picture: Last year's Fourth of July celebration, which Noem hosted with former President Trump, included the first use of fireworks at the monument since 2009 — prior shows were always canceled due to wildfire concerns. Noem, who said "we will not be social distancing" at the event, faced similar pushback. A former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region said the fireworks show were "ill advised" due to "extremely flammable" burning debris, embers and shells, per the Argus Leader.Indigenous leaders deigned it a sign of disrespect. "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told USA Today in June. Frazier went as far as calling for the monument's removal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meghan Markle said in 2015 that she bought a $5,800 Cartier watch to pass down to her future daughter

    In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Meghan Markle said she bought a Cartier watch and had it engraved in the hopes of gifting it to her daughter one day.

  • Rob Gronkowski Will Return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on One-Year Contract, His Agent Confirms

    The Super Bowl champions are welcoming back the tight end with a new contract — and hopes for a repeat of last season’s success

  • FBI accused of ‘fake’ Brett Kavanaugh background investigation

    ‘It cannot and should not be the policy of the FBI to not follow up on serious allegations’

  • Gayle King Says Meghan and Harry Are "Frustrated" by Royal Family’s Response to Interview

    While Harry has had discussions with William and Charles, “no one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet.”

  • Romania and Tunisia Cheer First Oscar Nominations, as Hong Kong’s ‘Better Days’ Triumphs After Long Road

    Early reactions to this year’s best international feature film Oscar nominees are in, and Romania and Tunisia are jubilant for their first Academy Award nods, respectively, for “Collective” and “The Man Who Sold His Skin.” The Venice Film Festival-premiering “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” which gained steam late in the game, is also being […]

  • Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated for an Oscar

    Half a year after his death, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award on Monday for his final performance in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.” Boseman is the first Black performer ever nominated posthumously for an Oscar.

  • Julia Michaels Rocks Her Armpit Hair with Gorgeous Couture Gown on the Grammys Red Carpet

    The singer was nominated for song of the year with boyfriend JP Saxe for their apocalypse-inspired hit single "If the World Was Ending"

  • Nashville Christmas bombing was not an act of terrorism, FBI says

    Anthony Quinn Warner was carrying out a plan to die by suicide, the FBI said.

  • How to Make Your Home Seem as If It Has More Natural Light Than It Actually Does

    Windows that allow for plenty ofnatural light are the key to creating awarm, welcoming atmosphere in a home.Unfortunately, not all windows allowfor this level of brightness, which is whyit's important to know how to fake it.The illusion of more window space canhelp to open up the room and visuallymake it appear so much larger, Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo.No matter the size of your windows,hang your drapes as close to the ceilingas possible to visually expand the area.Another easy way to enhancenatural light in a room is by placinga mirror across from your window.Look for vertical patterns to makeyour windows seem taller and horizontalpatterns to make them seem wider.Stick with a light paint palette and paint thewalls and window molding the same color.Finally, make sure that there's never anyfurniture in front of your windows, which canmake the window’s space seem smaller

  • Tinder will let you run a background check on matches to screen for past crimes and violence

    To run a background check, you'll need your match's last name and phone number. Drug-related charges are not included in the screening.

  • Cara Delevingne Said She Was Ashamed of Her Sexuality

    She opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow.