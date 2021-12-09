Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse- U.s. Has To 'Recognize Some Of Our Own Iniquities'

Associated Press

Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a redrawn Maryland congressional map on Thursday, and the General Assembly was scheduled to gather for votes to potentially override his veto later in the day. The Republican governor criticized the map approved this week by the House and Senate, which are both controlled by Democrats. Hogan said the new boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House seats are drawn even more unfairly than they were a decade ago, and he said they will be challenged in both federal and state courts.