Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse- U.s. Has To 'Recognize Some Of Our Own Iniquities'
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse breaks down how he believes the U.S. government should fight financial corruption.
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) announced Wednesday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild symptoms," just hours after he spent a considerable amount of time on the House floor managing debate for Republicans on several noncontroversial health-related bills.Guthrie, who is the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, said he is fully vaccinated but contracted a breakthrough case of the virus."Out of an...
The basis of the lawsuit was not immediately clear. Meadows is facing potential criminal contempt charges after refusing to comply with two subpoenas.
A small group of Senate Democrats is privately invoking the legacy of late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd in an effort to sway Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support their plans to change the chamber's rules, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Manchin — who holds Byrd's Senate seat — has often referenced his predecessor's strong moral conviction and insistence on preserving the Senate as an institution, as justification for some of his tough positions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec
Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a redrawn Maryland congressional map on Thursday, and the General Assembly was scheduled to gather for votes to potentially override his veto later in the day. The Republican governor criticized the map approved this week by the House and Senate, which are both controlled by Democrats. Hogan said the new boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House seats are drawn even more unfairly than they were a decade ago, and he said they will be challenged in both federal and state courts.
Joe Manchin is pouring cold water on a vote before Christmas. "It would be a tragedy if the child tax credit lapses," Michael Bennet told Insider.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some fellow progressive lawmakers joined a group of protesters outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to demand that Senate Democratic leaders ignore their chamber's parliamentarian and include a path to citizenship in the reconciliation spending bill.
Republicans want to preserve the filibuster without destroying the economy. So 14 GOP senators voted to lift the filibuster, just this once.
The committee has already secured key records related to January 6 but is set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt for not going to a deposition.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggested in a video that surfaced online last month that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., had been mistaken for a terrorist.
The threat of a U.S.-China war over Taiwan has become a topic of increasing concern in Washington. According to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., war with China is only a matter of strategic financial deterrence.
Anna Moneymaker/GettyAs Russian President Vladimir Putin toys with another invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden and other world leaders are hoping one piece of leverage could dissuade Putin from a military advance: the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany that’s completed but not yet pumping gas. The pipeline could provide billions in revenue for Moscow and Putin allies, and shutting down the pipeline would only be part of the econo
Democrats are signaling a willingness to overrule a Senate official on whether they can include immigration policy in their social spending bill.
Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he'd vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian's decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party's uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's nonpartisan rules referee, is expected to decide shortly whether language letting millions of migrants remain temporarily in the U.S. can stay in the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure. MacDonough’s decisions can be ignored by whichever Democrat is presiding over the chamber during debate, but Republicans could force votes challenging that.
The reform would allow the Senate to lift the ceiling with a simple majority. Yet the legislation itself still needs backing from Senate Republicans.
Congressional leaders have agreed on a novel legislative plan that would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own without the threat of a Republican filibuster in the Senate, according to multiple reports Tuesday. If successful, the maneuver would defuse a looming crisis over a possible debt default by the U.S. Treasury, which has warned that it could run low on cash by the middle of next week. The plan, the product of weeks of talks between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Tuesday continues to express concerns about President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, citing high U.S. inflation.
What compromises can we anticipate from the Virginia General Assembly with a new Republican Governor and House majority?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in October made it as clear as he could: he would help his Democratic colleagues keep the government’s credit card out of the shredder for nine more weeks, but come mid-December, they’d have to handle the sequel alone—and own it come next year when voters weigh-in with the midterms. Well, eight weeks later, McConnell is keeping his word—in a strictly technical manner of speaking. No Republican is expected to vote for an increase to the nation’s borrowing power.
A Florida man is facing federal charges for making violent threats against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Paul Hoeffer, 60, was charged with three counts of interstate transmission of threats to injure and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to a statement from the Southern District of Florida United States Attorney's Office. In March 2019, Hoeffer threatened to travel a "long, long...