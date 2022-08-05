Sen. Kyrsten Sinema agrees to 'move forward' on Inflation Reduction Act, giving Senate Democrats final hold-out vote

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said Thursday she would "move forward" on a sweeping package of initiatives to combat climate change, lower drug prices, and pare back the deficit, giving Senate Democrats the votes they need to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sinema, the last Democratic holdout on the bill, said she negotiated the removal of a provision to increase taxes on carried interests targeting wealthy investors, resolving a key difference that had held back her support.

"Subject to the parliamentarian's review, I'll move forward," Sinema said in a statement.

Her backing sets up a final version of the bill to be introduced Saturday, and the likelihood of a major legislative win for President Joe Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he's "pleased to report that we have reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act that I believe will receive the support of the entire Senate Democratic conference."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., ended her silence on Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act.

Sinema's agreement with Schumer includes a new excise tax on stock buybacks that would bring in more tax revenue than the carried interest provision, according to a Democratic source familiar with the negotiations.

Democrats hope to pass the bill on a party-line vote through a process known as budget reconciliation that would allow approval with a simple majority and avoid the 60-vote threshold to overcome a Republican filibuster. It would need the votes of all Democrats in the evenly divided Senate.

"Tonight, we’ve taken another critical step toward reducing inflation and the cost of living for America’s families," Biden said in a statement late Thursday. "I look forward to the Senate taking up this legislation and passing it as soon as possible."

Sinema, a thorn to the White House on several policy proposals over the past year, had refused to talk about the legislation publicly for more than a week since Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Schumer announced a deal on the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices — long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry — and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025.

To address climate change, the bill would provide billions in tax credits to develop and expand clean energy transmission infrastructure including programs to help Americans buy electric vehicles that would help Biden's goal of significant cabin carbon emissions reduction over the decade. To pay for the measures, the bill would establish a 15% corporate minimum tax and beef up enforcement of the Internal Revenue Service.

The bill would raise an estimated $739 billion in new tax revenue, more than offsetting the $433 billion in proposed new spending. The legislation would decrease the federal deficit by $102 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Manchin and Sinema last year balked at several measures in Biden's more expansive Build Back Better legislation that sought to overhaul the social safety net, leading to the bill stalling. They also opposed the president's push for carve-outs to the Senate filibuster to pass voting reforms and protect abortion rights.

