Sen. Sinema defends bipartisanship at McConnell Center

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
25
JONATHAN J. COOPER
·3 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Most Americans prefer politicians who work across the aisle, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday in a forceful defense of her brand of bipartisanship, which has infuriated the left and is likely to draw her a primary challenge.

Members of Congress face “intense pressure” to play to the extreme elements of their own party, alienating the American people from their government, Sinema argued in a speech in Kentucky, where she spoke at a University of Louisville center named for Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Both parties are responsible, she said.

“More and more it seems like Americans are being told that in order to be a member of either political party, you must adhere to a strict set list of policy viewpoints,” Sinema said. “But I don’t think that’s how a majority of Arizonans or Kentuckians or everyday Americans think."

Sinema plays an outsized role in defining what's possible in Congress. One of two moderate Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, her willingness to buck the rest of her party has limited the ambitions of President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

She is a staunch defender of the filibuster, a Senate rule effectively requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-member body. Many Democrats, including Biden, say the filibuster leads to gridlock by giving a minority of lawmakers the ability to veto.

She said the filibuster should be restored for areas where it's been eliminated, such as judicial confirmations.

“Those of you who are parents in the room know, the best thing you can do for your child is not give them everything they want,” Sinema said. “And that’s important to the United States Senate as well. We shouldn’t get everything we want in the moment. Because later, upon cooler reflection, you recognize that has probably gone too far.”

The Senate is meant to be slow and deliberative, she said, and the filibuster ensures lasting progress that doesn't swing wildly as the parties trade off control of Congress.

Sinema pointed to a series of bipartisan compromises that produced a massive infrastructure spending bill, subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers and the widest-ranging gun control bill in decades following the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

She signaled no plans to change her approach as she nears her first reelection campaign in 2024, when she is likely to face stiff opposition from the left. Liberal groups are already raising money to fund an eventual Democratic primary challenger.

“If you don’t fit in in today’s Washington, trust me, they want to kick you out,” Sinema said. “But I’ve never really wanted to fit in. Not in Washington and not anywhere else.”

McConnell showered praise on Sinema's deal-making prowess and her steadfast commitment to maintaining the filibuster.

“She is, in my view, one of the most effective first-term senators I’ve seen in my time in the Senate,” McConnell said. “She is today what we have too few of in the Democratic Party — a genuine moderate and a dealmaker.”

  • Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema makes remarks on bipartisanship at the McConnell Center

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell & Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discuss their unlikely friendship & bipartisanship.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ): "But despite our apparent differences, Senator McConnell and I have forged a friendship."

    While speaking at an event held by the McConnell Center, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, spoke about her unlikely friendship with Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Although Senator Cinema is a registered Democrat, she is one of the few Democrats who is not always aligned with the Democratic party. One that is rooted in our commonalities, including are pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution, our love for our home states, and a dogged determination on behalf of our constituents.

  • Mitch McConnell calls Kyrsten Sinema the 'most effective first-term senator' he's seen and praises her defense of the filibuster

    McConnell also praised Sinema for her opposition to ending the filibuster in introductory remarks before her speech at the McConnell Center.

  • Sinema in speech at McConnell Center says 60-vote Senate threshold should be restored

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Monday said the Senate should reinstate the 60-vote threshold for all judicial and executive branch nominees. Sinema made the comments during a Q&A session following a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) introduced the Arizona moderate at the event. …

  • Sinema Trolls Democrats in Speech on McConnell’s Home Turf

    Photo by Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty ImagesWhen it was announced that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) would be giving a speech in Kentucky at an institution created by Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, the move seemed perfectly calibrated to troll her fellow Democrats.By the time the Arizona senator stepped off the stage at the McConnell Center on Monday—and thanked an applauding audience that included McConnell himself—she could safely say: mission accomplished.In her remarks, Sinema doubled down

  • Kyrsten Sinema Touts Friendship With McConnell as Popularity Dips

    Sinema, the bi senator who’s disappointed many of her fellow Democrats, gave a speech promoting her supposed bipartisanship at the McConnell Center Monday.

  • Mitch McConnell praises Kyrsten Sinema as ‘the most effective first-term senator’ he’s seen in his career

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers high praise for Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema ahead of her lecture on bipartisanship.

  • Mitch McConnell: Democrats need more moderates like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, discussed her friendship with Mitch McConnell and the importance of both the filibuster and bipartisanship.

  • Gallego accuses Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose House, Senate

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) ratcheted up his criticism of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Monday, accusing her of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in November. Gallego, who has floated a possible 2024 primary bid against the incumbent senator, was responding to comments Sinema made earlier Monday at the McConnell Center at the University of…

  • Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema exchanges compliments with GOP leader McConnell

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., traded compliments with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday, raising fresh questions about her political future. Speaking at an event sponsored by McConnell’s foundation, Sinema gushed about her relationship with the man despised by most Democrats as the most prominent roadblock to their domestic agenda. “Sen. McConnell and I have forged a ...

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, with Sen. Mitch McConnell on hand, again praises filibuster

    Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema defended the legislative filibuster and called to expand it in a speech before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

