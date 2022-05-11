Sen. Susan Collins Crowned ‘Snowflake Of The Year’ Over Chalk Drawing Freakout

Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-Maine) calling of the cops on a pro-abortion rights message that someone wrote in chalk on a sidewalk near her home received the treatment on Twitter.

Police in Bangor said no crime was committed with the drawing.

Critics accused Collins of grossly overreacting to the message which asked her to codify Roe v. Wade following the leak of a Supreme Court opinion which would gut the precedent.

One person called her the “snowflake of the year.” Others suggested she cared more about the message than protecting abortion rights for women.

Susan Collins will put more effort into protecting herself from sidewalk chalk artists than she will protecting everyone else's right to an abortion. https://t.co/2PCnL0H60j — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 10, 2022

Sidewalk Chalk: the most permanent decision you can impose on a woman https://t.co/0VWoaESCoQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 10, 2022

GOP: Women in most states will be forced to give birth, even in cases of rape, incest or grievous threat to the mother’s health.



“Pro-choice” Susan Collins: Hey, there’s chalk on my driveway! — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 10, 2022

Precedent is erasable. Chalk lasts forever — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) May 10, 2022

our mosques get bomb threats regularly, and we just…pray anyway. someone asked Susan Collins to do her job via side walk chalk note and pundits are manufacturing panic 😂 — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) May 10, 2022

Seriously? What a sniveling, pathetic coward. It was a polite ask written in CHALK! Woman UP! Collins is a Damn Senator who violated her female constituents. She’s lucky it’s Dem women she enraged. If it were Republican men, it would’ve been an actual threat written in blood. https://t.co/btwZKrsZzT — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 10, 2022

Half the sky is about an inch from the ground so naturally Susan Collins called 911 on the chalk. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) May 10, 2022

Things Susan Collins is alarmed by:

❌ the unambiguously anti-choice basis for numerous SCOTUS nominations

❌ the shameless and cynical demolition of norms underlying two of those nominations

☑️ some fucking sidewalk chalk — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins has taken more action on chalk on her street than women’s rights. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins demanding a wall along the entire northern border to stop Canadians from smuggling in weaponized sidewalk chalk. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins calls the police about sidewalk chalk instead of, you know, getting out the hose. Or, you know, doing literally anything to protect abortion rights. https://t.co/rFIRD9Oq46 — sarah maclean (@sarahmaclean) May 10, 2022

Snowflake of the year award. She called 911. https://t.co/txbelMUVRu — Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) May 10, 2022

I often wonder why the Afghan people don’t rise up to fight for their homeland to protest and insist then I look at Susan Collins calling the police for chalk and police injuring protestors here in this “land of the free” and I don’t wonder anymore. — MirriamZary 🇦🇫 (@mirriam71) May 10, 2022

If there aren't at least 5 chalk portraits of Collins on my timeline tomorrow I'll be very disappointed. — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 10, 2022

Sounds about right.



Chalk is as lasting as Susan Collins' moral stance on anything. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins is more afraid of colorful, polite sidewalk chalk than the imminent rolling back of more than 166 million people's constitutional rights. https://t.co/qb8UHhup2E — Candice Bernd (@CandiceBernd) May 10, 2022

BREAKING: Susan Collins called the cops to report "defacement of public property." Why?



Someone wrote "Susie please, Mainers want the Women's Health Protection Act. Vote yes, clean up your mess"



On the sidewalk. In pink chalk.



What a harrowing ordeal. I hope she'll be okay. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 10, 2022

Very funny that Susan Collins called the cops because somebody wrote something on the sidewalk in chalk — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 11, 2022

Just imagining a country in which Susan Collins called the FBI to investigate Kavanaugh rather than local cops to investigate sidewalk chalk. — SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN 🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) May 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

