Sen. Susan Collins Crowned ‘Snowflake Of The Year’ Over Chalk Drawing Freakout

Lee Moran
·4 min read
In this article:
Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-Maine) calling of the cops on a pro-abortion rights message that someone wrote in chalk on a sidewalk near her home received the treatment on Twitter.

Police in Bangor said no crime was committed with the drawing.

Critics accused Collins of grossly overreacting to the message which asked her to codify Roe v. Wade following the leak of a Supreme Court opinion which would gut the precedent.

One person called her the “snowflake of the year.” Others suggested she cared more about the message than protecting abortion rights for women.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

