For Sen. Susan Collins, a tough reelection got a lot tougher with Trump impeachment inquiry

ORONO, Maine — When the University of Maine on Thursday unveiled the world's largest boat created by a 3D printer, the school turned to the state's senior U.S. senator to smash a bottle of champagne over its bow.

It's tradition to christen a new boat by busting a bottle of bubbly, and this was no ordinary vessel: The boat was also produced by the world's largest 3D printer, introduced the same day.

Who better to bust the bottle than Sen. Susan Collins, the four-term Republican senator who helped secure the project's $20 million in federal funds through her senior status on the Senate Appropriations Committee?

"It's such an exciting day," Collins said.

But beginning Tuesday, it's goodbye to the feel-good ceremonies back home in Maine as Collins, 66, returns to Washington for what could be a raucous stretch. Greeting all members of Congress will be an issue that's engulfed the Beltway, one that looms particularly large over Collins' reelection next year — the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine.

Collins, who is seeking a fifth Senate term next year, was already facing the toughest race of her Senate career. She's among the top targets for Democrats nationally in their quest to reclaim control of the Senate. The race is expected to be Maine's most expensive ever, with nonpartisan ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics projecting $55 million in overall spending.

Long considered part of a disappearing breed of moderate senators with a reputation for bipartisanship, Collins has felt increasing heat from the left and even some moderates. Last year, Collins drew the scorn of Democrats nationally for her vote in favor of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The year before, it was Collins' vote for Trump's tax cuts that angered Democrats.

But perhaps no other issue will test whether Collins can maintain a middle lane more than a Trump impeachment, which would eventually force her to pick a side if it goes to the Senate for trial.

Collins 'amazed' colleagues have mind made up on impeachment

For now, Collins is walking a fine line, not saying whether she supports the merits of the House's impeachment inquiry but also condemning the president's public assault on the federal whistleblower as "wrong." Whistleblowers should "be supported and encouraged and not denigrated," she said.

Whether to bring articles of impeachments "rests with the House," Collins told reporters following the 3D printer and boat event. She's cast herself as a juror who is waiting to review the facts if and when impeachment goes to trial in the Senate.

“I am amazed that some of my colleagues have already made up their mind one way or the other before all of the evidence is in and before the facts are known," Collins said. "I think that’s entirely inappropriate, whether they are for the impeachment or against the impeachment.

"Under the constitution, the role of the senator is to act as a juror, and that is what I did in the case of the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton. And should this come before us, which I think it will, that’s what I will do here.”

