Sen. Tammy Duckworth demands the resignation of GOP congresswoman who told Trump supporters 'Hitler was right'

Mary Meisenzahl
Mary Miller Illinois GOP
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Newly elected GOP congresswoman Mary Miller said "Hitler was right" in a speech to Trump supporters this week.

  • Politicians on the left and right have condemned Miller, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth is now calling for her resignation.

  • Miller released a statement apologizing for her word choice and emphasizing her support for Israel.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth tweeted calling for the resignation of Rep. Mary Miller on Wednesday.

"To say that Adolf Hitler, the perpetrator of the worst genocide in world history, is 'right' about anything is disqualifying for any supposed 'leader' serving in Congress," Duckworth posted, along with a video of Miller's remarks.

"Hitler was right on one thing. He said whoever has the youth has the future," Miller, a newly elected representative from Illinois, said to a crowd of pro-Trump supporters on Tuesday outside the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Miller, who represents Illinois' 15th district, was criticized by other politicians from the state, including those in her own party. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Miller's words "unfathomable and disgusting," NBC Chicago reported. The state's GOP chairman also Tim Schneider also called on Miller to apologize.

Miller released a statement about her remarks on Twitter Friday. "I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth," the statement said. She went on to note her stance as "passionately pro-Israel" and as a "strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community."

