Sen. Ted Cruz explains his objection to election results
Texas Republican joins 'Hannity' to discuss his plan to challenge the Electoral College results
Democrats were on the verge of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his Georgia runoff election with GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff pulled into the lead in his race with Republican Sen. David Perdue.
The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of an Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon — the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut's airport to commemorate the slain general's supportive role in Lebanon's wars with Israel.
International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.
Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday could open the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results in the Georgia contests are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields on Wednesday showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009, and in short order could allow the new administration to move forward with a targeted spending bill to help local governments add hospital capacity, pay for frontline workers, reopen schools and administer vaccinations, according to Biden aides and congressional allies.
“That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.
Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top
As chaos ripped through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump quietly slipped into his motorcade to be whisked back to the White House, despite having told his supporters that he was going to walk with them to the Capitol Building.Trump had used his pulpit at his rally to continue to falsely claim that he had won the presidential election, going as far as to threaten his own vice president, Mike Pence, who had publicly broken with him by refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's win. Protesters, meanwhile, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, overwhelming federal police. From behind bulletproof glass, Trump called for the rest of his assembled supporters to walk toward the Capitol to join the protests, claiming he would lead them in the march, which is being characterized by CNN as a "coup attempt."> President Trump says that following his speech, he will lead his supporters in a march to the Capitol building to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women." pic.twitter.com/g5seac97wC> > — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021> President Trump called for his supporters to march from the White House area down Penn toward the Capitol. Hundreds doing so now. pic.twitter.com/Z5TOkzexEL> > — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 6, 2021Shortly afterward, the press pool reported Trump and his motorcade had returned to the White House.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally
On Tuesday, authorities in Wisconsin announced they would not be prosecuting Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake in August of last year — an incident that set off protests and riots in Kenosha, a city near the Illinois border. To justify this decision, they released two reports, one from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and another from Noble Wray, a retired police chief and Obama-administration police reformer who’d been asked to render an independent assessment.Some important details of the shooting remain unclear, largely because Kenosha police did not have body cameras at the time. The incident was captured only on bystanders’ cell phones, videos from which do not show the whole situation. But when it comes to the question of a criminal prosecution, the documents are highly compelling: There is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Sheskey fired without justification. If anything, the evidence tips in the opposite direction.Officer Sheskey and two other cops showed up in response to a call from Laquisha Booker, the mother of Blake’s kids. She said that Blake had taken the keys to her rental vehicle, and that he’d borrowed vehicles from her and crashed them in the past. She added that Blake was “not supposed to be here,” but that she’d let him visit for his son’s birthday. Police dispatchers told the officers that Blake had a felony arrest warrant for domestic-violence offenses and sexual assault, meaning they’d have to arrest him if they found him, under Kenosha Police Department policy.When they arrived, according to the officers and another witness, Booker said that Blake was trying to take her car and her kids — and Blake was seen putting a child in a gray SUV. Sheskey has said he wasn’t sure if the child was Blake’s or not. In truth, there were three kids in the SUV, all Blake’s.The cops tried to arrest Blake. He resisted. Two different officers shot him with Tasers, but he ripped out the probes. And to make matters worse, Blake produced a knife. Despite some claims in the media that Blake was “unarmed,” he admitted having the knife himself, there’s video of the officers telling him to drop it, and the weapon was found open in the SUV after the incident. According to the DA office’s report, Blake also resisted arrest with a knife in a 2010 incident.And then came a fateful series of decisions. As seen in the widely disseminated cell-phone video, Blake walked around the SUV and opened the door. Sheskey followed and grabbed Blake’s shirt, then fired seven times. He says he stopped shooting when Blake dropped the knife, consistent with his training to shoot until the threat stops.Were the shots justified? The key question is whether Sheskey reasonably believed lethal force was necessary to stop an imminent threat of “death or great bodily harm,” whether to him or to someone else.Sheskey, another officer, and some witnesses say that Blake twisted his body toward Sheskey before the shots rang out, which would have moved the knife toward the officer. Per the district attorney’s office, “Officer Sheskey stated that for the first time Jacob Blake showed intent to harm [as opposed to just resisting arrest] by driving the knife towards Officer Sheskey's torso.” Such an action would clearly justify deadly force.However, this gesture is not obvious in the video, at least not to me. (You can see the recording on YouTube, and move frame-by-frame using the “<” and “>” buttons on your keyboard.) That said, I wouldn’t say the video disproves these claims, either — the more important question in court, where the burden is on the prosecution — because the SUV’s door and the cops’ bodies obscure some of Blake’s movements.And at any rate, as Noble Wray’s report adds, whether> Blake drove the knife forward or not, a reasonable officer could view himself as being in imminent danger. P.O. Sheskey was literally holding on to Blake's shirt, and Blake had a knife in his hand, actively resisting, attempting to get into the vehicle. This circumstance is only compounded with the kids being in the vehicle.Of course, it was Sheskey’s own decision to grab Blake’s shirt, and there are various ways we might second-guess the officers’ actions even if we don’t prosecute them. But when it comes to those crucial final moments, the truth is that Blake put them in an impossible situation. They could have kept a safe distance from the guy with a sexual-assault warrant armed with a knife, but that would have meant letting that guy get into a vehicle they knew contained at least one child — an option that could lead to a high-speed chase or a hostage situation, both possibilities that Sheskey says he feared at the time. On the other hand, once Sheskey got close to a knife-wielding suspect, the chance he’d need to use deadly force shot way up, because knives are incredibly deadly at that range and there isn’t much time to ascertain and react to a suspect’s movements.Or, as Wray put it:> Officer Sheskey had determined that it was dangerous for the public and the child in the car to let Blake go. P.O. Sheskey felt he could not retreat once he made the decision that harm could come to the kids or to the public. I found Officer Sheskey's analysis was reasonable based on the limited information he had at the time. Officer Sheskey did not know the relationship between Blake and the child. I am not sure if it makes much difference. The U.S. Department of Justice reports in 2010 that 200,000 kids are abducted mostly by a family friend or parent. Blake's severe resistance to being taken into custody would lead a reasonable officer to believe that he would engage in a high-speed pursuit.I have no idea what actually would have happened if Sheskey hadn’t fired. I’m glad I didn’t have to make that decision myself. And I’m glad prosecutors aren’t dragging this situation out by pursuing a case they could never win.
A mysterious series of letters and numbers are appearing on the door frames of houses across the country. It may look like a string of code, or a particularly complicated scientific equation, but those worrying that the end is nigh, fear not – this is merely the resurrection of a centuries-old Christian tradition, currently being touted as ‘Holy graffiti’. The trend for ‘chalking the door’ – a blessing which is believed to have originated in, and spread from, Central Europe at the end of the Middle Ages – has seen an uptake in recent weeks as Britons look for a sense of community in a bid to lift spirits. Those partaking in the trend chalk their doors with the names or initials of the three wise men, or Magi, and the numerals of the New Year, connected with a series of crosses. The initials C, M, and B commemorate the Magi (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar), but also stand for the Latin prayer-request Christus Mansionem Benedicat: “May Christ bless this house.” In this way, this year doors are being marked with the commemoration: 20+C+M+B+21. The so-called ‘Holy graffiti’ has seen huge growth in England amid Covid-19 restrictions as Christians use the chalk to mark their doorway in a traditional Epiphany celebration. Rev Arwen Folkes, the Rector of St Peter’s in East Blatchington, Seaford, East Sussex, said she began the tradition in her parish last year, but said that this year it has become particularly poignant.
Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.
Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally
Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown
DoD officials voiced concern that the public misidentified law enforcement and federal agents wearing the Army's OCP.
Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.
If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'
The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route to the Capitol to help end an violent occupation by President Donald Trump’s supporters who are seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Republican lawmakers have publicly called for Trump to more vocally condemn the violence and to call to an end to the occupation, which halted a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were beginning to count electoral votes.
The European Union can no longer legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said on Wednesday. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president. An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.