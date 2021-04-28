Sen. Ted Cruz feuds with Trevor Noah on Twitter: 'I remember when the Daily Show was funny'

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asks a question during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A Twitter feud between GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah erupted on Wednesday, sparked by the comedian's commentary about New York losing a congressional district following the 2020 census.

On Tuesday, Noah lamented that New York was 89 individuals shy of retaining all of its 27 House seats, while the census results revealed that Texas would gain two House seats.

"This is unbelievable," Noah said in a video. "You're telling me that if just 89 more New Yorkers had filled out their census, the state wouldn't have lost a House seat?"

He added: "Aside from New York getting screwed, the big news out of the census is that America's population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s."

Read more: Trumpworld shuns Rudy: The inside story of Giuliani's descent from 'America's Mayor' to presidential lawyer and now an FBI target

In the video, Noah quickly pivoted to mocking Cruz.

"Basically, immigration is down and the birth rate is falling, primarily due to this photo," he said, revealing an image of Cruz wearing a baseball hat.

Read more: This millennial GOP congressman voted to impeach Trump. Now he's trying to save his party from going off a cliff.

He added: "I don't know exactly what that says, but I do know that the 1930s sucked for America," where he spoke of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and black-and-white photos.

Cruz responded on Wednesday, criticizing Democratic states and praising "low-tax" states.

"Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are," he wrote. "Doesn't understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression."

Noah replied to Cruz, referencing the senator's February trip to Mexico during a severe winter storm that led to a major power crisis in Texas.

"Not sure I'd be using the words 'fleeing' and 'Texas' in the same sentence, Senator Cancun," he wrote.

Cruz hit back at Noah, delivering a knock at the comedian's show.

"I wear your scorn with pride," he wrote. "I remember when the Daily Show was funny."

Noah answered back, bringing up an incident from the 2016 GOP presidential primaries when then-candidate Donald Trump attacked the appearance of Cruz's wife, Heidi.

"And with that, Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late-night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly."

Noah had previously mocked Cruz for his trip to Mexico, poking at the Texas senator for saying he went on the excursion "to be a good dad."

"Ted Cruz blaming his daughters for this is just gross," Noah wrote at the time. "Being a good father means putting them on a bus, not throwing them under one."

Read the original article on Business Insider

