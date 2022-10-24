Sen. Ted Cruz Heckled, Shouted At During Public Appearances In New York

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) did not get the warmest of welcomes in New York.

The senator was heckled during appearances at “The View” studio on Monday and at Yankee Stadium over the weekend.

While Cruz was speaking about inflation on the ABC talk show, climate activists interrupted him, shouting “Cover climate now!”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the protesters were accusing the network of not covering climate change enough. In a video of the altercation, a protester shouted: “ABC needs to cover climate change more instead of platforming a climate denier like Ted Cruz.”

Senator Ted Cruz was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers in the show audience while attempting to be interviewed on "The View." https://t.co/BY4RcsS7bWpic.twitter.com/nxVDdK75dd — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2022

On Sunday, people hurled insults at Cruz during a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees in the Bronx. In videos on social media, people could be heard booing Cruz and shouting “fuck you, you racist piece of shit,” “you’re a disgrace” and “get out of New York.”

Another photo showed multiple Yankees fans flipping Cruz off.

Ted Cruz getting a real New York greeting pic.twitter.com/cplqzNq1Oe — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 24, 2022

Ted Cruz getting out of Yankee Stadium was a beautiful moment for New York pic.twitter.com/hu1ovitRj1 — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) October 24, 2022

Other political figures have faced similarly icy welcomes at Yankee Stadium. In 2018, former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani was booed at a Yankees game on his birthday.

Story continues

“The View” faced some backlash for hosting Cruz, who notoriously led the charge to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election on false pretenses.

At one point during the interview, co-host Ana Navarro grilled Cruz about his diehard support of Trump, given the appalling things Trump has said about Cruz, his father and his wife during the 2016 presidential primaries.

At the time, Cruz called Trump a “pathological liar” and “utterly amoral.”

Trump “suggested your father may have been involved in Kennedy’s assassination and he called your wife, Heidi, ugly,” Navarro said.

“But you obviously have gotten over it. Today you sing a very different tune. Tell us: Were you lying then or are you lying now?”

Cruz did not directly answer the question and instead defended his enormous flip-flop, arguing that he had a “responsibility” to do his job after Trump was elected.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...