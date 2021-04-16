Sen. Ted Cruz no longer wears a mask at the Capitol, falsely claiming 'everybody' in the Senate has been vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ted cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in the Senate Subway on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Sen. Ted Cruz has stopped wearing a mask at the Capitol, CNN reports. 

  • Cruz claimed "everybody" in the Senate is vaccinated, but that's not true of all staffers, reporters, and lawmakers.

  • The CDC still recommends vaccinated individuals to wear a mask when in public.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Related: Experts on how to make and wear effective DIY face masks

Sen. Ted Cruz has stopped wearing a mask while at the Capitol, according to a CNN report on Thursday. 

Defending his decision, the Texas Republican told CNN that since he got the COVID-19 vaccine and "everybody working in the Senate" has also received their shots, he no longer chooses to don a face-covering. However, not all congressional staff members, reporters and even senators have been fully vaccinated. 

Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinated individuals to continue mask-wearing in public as the coronavirus pandemic is not over, and scientists and public health experts are still learning the long-term effects of the shots. Safety precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing remain necessary at this time, especially amid rising cases and an ongoing vaccine rollout in the US and the rest of the world.

Reporters pressed Cruz on this point, yet he pushed back, claiming: "CDC has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated don't need to wear masks," per CNN. During those comments, a maskless Cruz entered an elevator on the Hill, along with two of his aides who were wearing masks.

The CDC released guidance earlier this month that it is considered low risk for fully-vaccinated people to convene indoors without masks, but did not specify how many people. Hundreds of people, many of whom are not fully vaccinated, work in the Congress. 

This is not the first time that Cruz has publicly flouted public health guidelines on Capitol Hill during the pandemic. Last month at a news conference, Cruz, after being asked to put a mask on, told a reporter he was "welcome to step away if you like." 

Cruz joins fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has refused to wear a mask at the Capitol, declaring he has full immunity from the virus since he already contracted it last March. Scientists and public health experts have not yet determined the extent of immunity achieved after getting the virus, nor how long it lasts. Paul has frequently clashed with top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during hearings on the issue.

The Senate does not mandate mask-wearing, unlike the House, which implemented new mask requirements after at least four members of Congress tested positive in the wake of the Capitol riot on January 6.

Cruz's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Hannity Blasted for Calling Adam Toledo, Child Killed by Chicago Police, a ’13-Year-Old Man’

    Sean Hannity drew intense criticism Thursday when he described Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old killed shot and killed by Chicago police on March 29 despite being unarmed and with his hands up, as a “13-year-old man.” Chicago police released graphic bodycam footage from the shooting on Thursday. The footage firmly proved that despite prosecutors’ claims otherwise, Toledo wasn’t armed at the time he was shot and killed and was in fact attempting to surrender and comply with police orders. Just ahead of the release of that footage, Hannity, speaking on the latest episode of his radio show, said: “We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13 year old man by the name of Adam Toledo. And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good.” It turns out he was right — there was a lot of chatter following the reveal of the information. But it was less about unrest in Chicago, and more about Hannity’s disturbing characterization of a dead seventh grader as a “man.” “Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a ’13 year-old-man.’ He was a child. You make me ill,” actor George Takei tweeted. Also Read: Seth Meyers Called Ted Cruz an 'Asshole' on the Same Night Sean Hannity Called Seth an 'Asshole' (Video) “To be fair, Sean Hannity IS a 59 year old child,” Keith Olbermann snarked. Writer Paul Fischer was more direct: “Sean Hannity is a centuries-old pile of sh-te zipped into a 59 year old skin suit,” he tweeted. What makes Hannity’s description of Toledo even more baffling however, is that it runs contrary to that of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who once called Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse “a little boy out there trying to protect his community.” As of this writing, Fox News has not clarified whether its official style guide holds that a 17-year-old, who crossed state lines with an assault rifle and shot and killed two people, is “a little boy,” but a 13-year-old who was unarmed and trying to surrender to police is a “man.” See more reactions below: And Sean Hannity is a “59 year old Dick” https://t.co/kXmxFzQrHL — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) April 15, 2021 To be fair, Sean Hannity IS a 59-year old child. https://t.co/QAvIy58ZGN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 15, 2021 Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a “13-year old man.” He was a child. You make me ill. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 15, 2021 As we're all reacting to Sean Hannity describing Adam Toledo as a "13 year old man", flashback to how Pam Bondi described then-17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people, on Hannity's show: "You've got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…" pic.twitter.com/3m9o8pBwsR — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) April 15, 2021 Sean Hannity is a centuries-old pile of shite zipped into a 59 year old skin suit https://t.co/BbuDcSNL6I — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) April 16, 2021 Hannity is a bad human being. Expect no better from him. — Bryan William Jones (@BWJones) April 16, 2021 Three years younger than Kyle Rittenhouse, who Pam Bondi called a little boy on Hannity's show. https://t.co/cXtzx53Q8J — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 16, 2021 Read original story Sean Hannity Blasted for Calling Adam Toledo, Child Killed by Chicago Police, a ’13-Year-Old Man’ At TheWrap

  • Bill Clinton, In Podcast Conversation With Shonda Rhimes, Says Joe Biden Has Been “Almost Pitch Perfect” As President

    In a conversation for Bill Clinton’s iHeart podcast Why Am I Telling You This?, the former president and Shonda Rhimes talked about Regé-Jean Page’s recent departure from Bridgerton, as well as her support of Time’s Up and other organizations. But they also got to talking about the polarized environment that has greeted the early days […]

  • Georgia governor gets GOP primary challenge from former Dem

    Now the scandal-plagued politician hopes to surf Trump supporters' discontent with Gov. Brian Kemp to the Republican nomination. Jones announced Friday that he would challenge the incumbent governor in 2022. Jones was a state representative on the outs with his party when he shot to prominence in Republican media circles as an African American Democrat who endorsed Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Hawley, who voted to overturn election, claims court bill seeks to overturn elections

    “It is a deliberate attempt to fundamentally change a core institution of American government and to overturn, effectively overturn the results of past elections,” said Hawley, who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Thursday he has spoken with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about the "accusations" against him involving sex trafficking of a minor, and Gaetz has professed his innocence. The Department of Justice is investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. McCarthy said that during their private meeting, he "explained to Mr. Gaetz the rules inside our conference. If there was something to come forward, we would take action." Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 House Republican leader, made a similar statement Wednesday, saying if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department investigation, GOP leadership will "of course react and take action." Gaetz sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of the Justice Department. A reporter asked if Gaetz would keep his seat amid the investigation, and McCarthy responded that the congressman is "the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty. There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time." McCarthy was also questioned about a CNN report that said in 2017, staffers from the office of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) spoke to Gaetz about his conduct and how he needed to act professionally while in the Capitol. McCarthy was House majority leader at the time, and said he wasn't part of this discussion or aware it took place. "If you're wondering if I knew anything about what's being alleged now, no," he added. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • McCarthy: I've met with Gaetz, he professed innocence

    The House GOP leader also denied being made aware of any red flags about Gaetz in the past.

  • 'Pro-police' televangelist Pat Robertson slams Derek Chauvin, Kim Potter, says 'we cannot have a bunch of clowns' policing the U.S.

    O.G. televangelist Pat Robertson isn't about to take to the streets to protest the police shooting of Daunte Wright at the hands of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. But like many people, Robertson is baffled that Potter evidently meant to use her Taser on Wright, not her gun. "If you can't tell the difference in the feel of those things, it's crazy," and Potter "deserves" the consequences, Robertson said on Thursday's 700 Club, holding both a handgun and a Taser. "You know, I am pro-police, folks. I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don't stop this onslaught, they cannot do this," he said, pivoting to the other prominent police killing in the Minneapolis area. "And the thing that's going on in Minnesota about that Derek Chauvin — I mean, they ought to put him under the jail, he has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean on his neck — it's just terrible what's happening." When the police are starting to lose the approval of Pat Robertson, you know things are bad. pic.twitter.com/Pu7tw6aoDC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 15, 2021 "We don't have the finest in the police department," Robertson said. "They're low-paid people, Terri," and we need to hire "a more superior workforce." (The average annual wage for a police officer in the U.S. in 2019, not including overtime, was $67,600, or $71,840 in Minnesota, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.) "We need police! We need them and we need to honor them and I'm all for," Robertson said. "But at the same time, we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest." Peter Weber Here's the video of Pat Robertson calling the ‍♂️ "a bunch of running around who are underpaid and are not the best and brightest" with subtitles. pic.twitter.com/jTbtSn19rd — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • Biden called George W. Bush before he announced his Afghanistan troop withdrawal plan - but neither said whether Bush supported it

    President Joe Biden also spoke with former President Barack Obama by phone before announcing the decision.

  • Jeffrey Epstein's accusers cannot challenge plea agreement: U.S. appeals court

    A federal appeals court rejected a challenge by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to an agreement not to prosecute the financier, and to shield his associates from criminal liability for aiding his sexual abuses. By a 7-4 vote, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled on Thursday that Courtney Wild and other accusers lacked standing under the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act to disturb Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement, though they had been kept in the dark while it was being negotiated. Judges in the majority said they were "constrained" to rule against Wild, despite having "the profoundest sympathy for Ms. Wild and others like her, who suffered unspeakable horror at Epstein's hands, only to be left in the dark - and, so it seems, affirmatively misled - by government attorneys."

  • Kimberly Potter, the Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright, Had Her First Court Appearance, Was Released on Bond

    Kimberly Potter, the ex-Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, appeared at a court hearing one day after being charged with second-degree manslaughter.

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • Manchin balks at GOP's smaller infrastructure plan - and says he can back $4 trillion as long as it's paid for

    Republicans are putting together an infrastructure plan of up to $800 billion and wooing Joe Manchin. But he wants to go bigger.

  • Florida Governor Wants Tighter Restrictions on Mail-In Ballots Despite His Ballot Being Tossed in 2016

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Cliff Clavin of Michael Scotts.

  • Mitch McConnell wants his conference to say nice things about these 2 Democrats

    Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”

  • Friendship between DeSantis and Gaetz may become a liability for governor

    There is no indication that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is tied to the federal probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz, but the investigation could spark new scrutiny of their political partnership and become a liability for DeSantis as he runs for reelection ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.

  • Trevor Lawrence's balanced approach to football coupled with Urban Meyer's fanaticism will make for quite a show in NFL

    What you have is two men who dominated the college ranks teaming up to take on the pro game … with apparently different world views.

  • Scalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case

    Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Wednesday said if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department's investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Republican leadership will "of course react and take action." The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him, allegations that Gaetz denies. Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican leader, told reporters that he hasn't talked to Gaetz about the investigation, but will likely meet with him later this week. "It's serious things alleged," Scalise told reporters. "Obviously we want to get the facts." Gaetz is a member of the House Armed Services and Judiciary committees, and Scalise said GOP lawmakers who find themselves facing serious charges are removed from their committees. Last week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) became the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign, and on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House GOP leader, said the allegations against Gaetz are "sickening." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

    Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasn't deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that could make it harder to vote. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate, Lee's office said in a statement.

  • Johnson & Johnson asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ

    Johnson & Johnson had reached out to rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. AstraZeneca, which had been buffeted by similar blood-clotting concerns for weeks, agreed, while Pfizer Inc and Moderna executive declined, saying their vaccines appeared safe, the report said. The U.S. federal health agencies had on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under the age of 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.