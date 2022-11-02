Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “Trump’s got $100 million, and he’s spending almost none of it to support these candidates."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, speaking on his podcast ‘The Verdict’, said that despite having amassed a significant war chest, former president Donald Trump is not spending that money to support candidates on ballots across the country who are in line with him on issues, and in many cases openly pro-Trump. “Trump’s got $100 million, and he’s spending almost none of it to support these candidates," said Cruz.

CRUZ: I wish Trump was spending some of his money. Trump's got a hundred million dollars and he's spending almost none of it to support these candidates. That is not ideal. When Mitch McConnell only spends for the moderates or the anti-trump candidates, it would be nice if Trump would spend some of that hundred million dollars to help some of these candidates who Mitch is abandoning because they're pro-Trump. Those are the two pockets of money that are there and right now, neither of them are spending in a number of these states.