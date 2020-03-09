Sen. Ted Cruz, Reps. Paul Gosar, Doug Collins are self-quarantining after interacting with person who tested positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Paul Gosar, Doug Collins have said they would self-quarantine after interacting with a person at a conservative conference who has tested positive for the coronavirus — making the trio the first known members of Congress to have possibly come into contact with the rapidly spreading virus.

Cruz, an outspoken Republican who ran for president in 2016, said the interaction happened at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. The Texas Republican said in a statement that he shook hands with the individual and had a brief conversation.

"I am not experiencing any symptoms and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz said, explaining that the interaction lasted "less than a minute" and medical professionals he's consulted have told him the "odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.

More: 'Abundance of caution': Several lawmakers self-quarantine out of fear of contact with coronavirus

Gosar, an Arizona Republican, said he was with the "individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times." He said while he was not experiencing any symptoms, he along with three senior members of his office staff would be self-quarantining themselves.

Gosar said he would also close his Washington office "out of an abundance of caution."

More: Rep. Paul Gosar, staff to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Cruz, in his statement, said physicians have advised that others who he's interacted with "should not be concerned about potential transmission." But, Cruz added, he notified Vice President Mike Pence, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president's new Chief of Staff Rep. Mark Meadows, high profile figures who also attended the annual conference.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to members of the media during a break of the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats continued opening arguments on day 3 of the Senate impeachment trial. More

Cruz said out of an abundance of caution he would also quartine and planned to stay home in Texas until a full 14 days have passed since the interaction. The conference ran from Feb. 26-29.

Collins, R-Georgia, tweeted on Monday that he too was going to self-quarantine after attending CPAC and after being told there are photos of himself shaking hands with the patient who tested positive. Collins said he is not experiencing symptoms.

On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced in a statement that one of the attendees at CPAC had tested positive for COVID-19. Trump and Pence both spoke at the event.

More: A look at the coronavirus in six states slated to hold Democratic elections on Tuesday

The group said the man, a New Jersey resident, was exposed to the virus before the conference, where he "had no interaction with the President or Vice President." The White House said Saturday that there was no indication Pence or Trump had been in "close proximity" to the man.

After hearing of the news, Trump on Saturday said he was not worried by the arrival of the coronavirus in the Washington area.

"No, I'm not concerned at all," Trump told reporters Saturday when asked if he was troubled by the cases around Washington. "No, we've done a great job with it."

The president, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, insisted that the spreading virus will not stop him from campaigning and vowed to continue to "have tremendous rallies."

He touted his administration's response to the virus, which Democrats have sharply criticized, saying, "We've done a fantastic job." The president made the remarks before a dinner at the resort with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.