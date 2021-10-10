Sen. Ted Cruz shamelessly mocked Biden for going on 'vacation' by dredging up controversial Cancun trip, which he took during Texas crisis

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz went to Cancun, Mexico in February 2021 during a historic winter freeze that left hundreds of Texans dead. Stringer/Reuters

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz mocked President Joe Biden for going on vacation by invoking his own trip to Cancun in February 2021.

Biden has spent several weekends of his presidency in his home state of Delaware.

Cruz fled Texas for Cancun during a historic winter freeze in February that left 210 dead.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took a jab at President Joe Biden for spending the weekend away from the White House by reminiscing about his own controversial vacation to Cancun, Mexico in February amid a weather crisis in Texas.

Biden is spending the weekend in his home state of Delaware, something he has done throughout his political career. The Republican party swiped at him over the trip, criticizing him for going "on vacation."

"Joe Biden has decided to go on vacation YET AGAIN," the Republican National Committee tweeted. "He is running away from all the problems he has caused."

In response, Cruz tweeted: "Cancun is lovely this time of year."

Cruz, a staunch Republican, referenced his controversial trip to Cancun, Mexico with his family during a historic winter freeze that left 210 Texans dead in February 2021. Cruz returned from his vacation the next day after photos of him and his family at the airport and on an airplane to Cancun went viral on Twitter.

"It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn't have done it," Cruz said when he returned to Texas, adding that it wasn't his intention to diminish "the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced." He claimed he was trying to be a good dad by getting his two daughters out of the cold.

Biden's trips to his home state on the weekends are nothing new. In his years as a senator, he took the train home from Washington, D.C. nightly to spend time with his family. By August, Biden had spent fewer weekends at the White House than former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, NPR reported.

Read the original article on Insider