Sen. Thom Tillis diagnosed with prostate cancer, says he will have surgery next week

The Telegraph

Don't wear contact lenses while showering, a doctor has warned after a study showed a seven-fold increase in risk of developing eyesight-threatening infection. Researchers at the University of Southampton found showering in lenses daily to be the most significant risk factor for developing contact lens-related microbial keratitis (CLMK). This was followed by sleeping in lenses, with people aged between 25 and 54 most likely to be affected. Just under half of patients studied suffered some form of vision loss as a result of infection. CLMK causes pain and redness in the eye and can lead to ulcers and scarring on the cornea. It can worsen rapidly and is one of the leading causes of unilateral blindness (affecting one eye) worldwide. There are around 1,600 new cases each year in the UK's four million wearers and two-thirds are linked to poor hygiene practices - with significant variation in awareness of the risks among users. Shower heads are a known breeding ground for bacteria which can enter the eye and spread underneath the surface of a lens, while sleeping in contacts starves the cornea of oxygen when the eye would normally be recovering from lens use. The study, published in the journal BMJ Open Ophthalmology, compared the hygiene habits of 78 contact lens wearers, 37 who had suffered CLMK and 41 with no history of infection. It showed showering in lenses increased the risk three-fold but, if showering daily, wearers were seven times more likely to develop an infection. The risk was also increased three-fold in patients who slept in their lenses for varying amounts of time during the day. Just under half of patients (43.2%) had experienced some form of vision loss as a result of infection, with 70% of those affected stating it had impacted their ability to work and, therefore, their quality of life. However, 80% of those whose vision had been affected wished to continue wearing lenses. Nearly half of all participants in both groups (48.6% of those with infections and 48.8% without) could not recall or were unsure if they were given specific information about the risks of infection when first prescribed their contact lenses. “Contact lenses for visual correction offer many benefits, yet contact lens-related microbial keratitis is a frequent cause of permanent visual impairment and some cases may even need a corneal transplant or lead to loss of the eye,” said Parwez Hossain, associate professor of ophthalmology at the University of Southampton and study lead. “Poor contact lens hygiene is a known contributor to infection, with 66% of complications attributed to poor hygiene practices and great variation in hygiene awareness and recognition of the risks among regular contact lens wearers.” Prof Hossain said it was "concerning" many participants could not recall or were unsure if they were informed of the risks of lenses given that 89.2% of participants obtained their lenses from an optician and that there was a high level of compliance with follow-up appointments (80.8%). “This suggests contact lens practitioners should focus efforts on improving patient information about infections and aftercare practices and, as patients are likely to continue wearing lenses even after infection, the retention of that information at aftercare appointments," he said. “Lens wearers also have a personal responsibility to remember the advice, follow it and have regular check-ups.” Dr Louise Gow, specialist lead in eye health at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: “Every day 250 people in the UK begin to lose their sight and RNIB welcomes any research that may help to prevent sight loss. “This adds to the body of evidence that indicates that tap, shower or swimming pool water splashes can significantly increase the risk of serious infection for contact lens wearers.” Dr Paramdeep Bilkhu, clinical adviser at the College of Optometrists, said although the study had a limited number of participants "it highlighted the importance of following contact lens wear and care advice provided by an eye care professional”. He added: “College guidelines require optometrists to explain the care, wear, treatment, cleaning and maintenance regimen for contact lenses to all patients, and provide this in writing as part of the contact lens fitting process. "We advise all contact lens wearers to have regular check-ups, wash and dry hands thoroughly before and after inserting and removing their lenses, avoid showering or swimming in them and only use recommended solutions to clean and store them." Neil Retallic, president-elect of the British Contact Lens Association, said: “Worldwide approximately 140 million people successfully wear contact lenses with a very low incidence of any serious complications, but this research is welcomed to help promote and raise awareness of how to maximise safe wear. “We have supporting guidance available for both eye care teams and contact lens wearers to influence attitudes and to reinforce good contact lens routines and we must all work together to ensure behaviours which minimise risk become permanent habits.”