Sen. Thom Tillis says he has had surgery for prostate cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said Thursday he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer and looks forward to returning to his Senate duties soon.

A statement from the office of the North Carolina Republican said Tillis underwent the surgery this week, but didn't specify where it was done or which day. He added that he was thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided him with “outstanding care.”

Tillis announced last week that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had been detected relatively early. Tillis is a Charlotte-area native who was initially elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

“As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side," Tillis said. "We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”

Recommended Stories

  • Penguins Crashed a Seafood Restaurant in Chicago

    For their efforts promoting the Let's Shedd Plastic campaign, Tilly, Olivia and Dolores should've at least earned a crab leg each.

  • Former Tokyo 2020 sports director under treatment for brain lymphoma - report

    Koji Murofushi, an Olympic gold medalist who until Sept. 2020 was sports director for the Tokyo 2020 Games, is undergoing treatment for brain lymphoma, a rare type of cancer, according to a media report on Wednesday. Murofushi, 46 and a former hammer thrower, was diagnosed with the illness after developing symptoms last year and has already undergone surgery and steroid treatment, the Daily Shincho reported. "Because this report concerns a personal matter, I'd like to refrain from commenting," Murofushi said in a statement issued by the Sports Agency.

  • Bristol-Myers' Opdivo-Chemo Combo Associated With Overall Survival Benefit In Esophageal Cancer

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced positive topline results from Phase 3 CheckMate 648 trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy or Opdivo plus BMY's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit for the primary and secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1. Additionally, Opdivo/chemotherapy combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review. Opdivo plus Yervoy also met its primary and secondary endpoints by demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival improvements. Still, the combo did not meet its other primary endpoint of progression-free survival. The company will complete an evaluation of the CheckMate -648 data and looks forward to sharing the results at an upcoming medical conference, as well as with health authorities. Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.3% at $62.26 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPsiOxus Therapeutics-Bristol Myers Expand Immuno-Oncology CollaborationBristol Myers In Over B Tax Brawl After Accidental Disclosure Of Offshore Patents Setup: NYT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Study predicting herd immunity in the UK from Monday called into question

    The study suggests the threshold of 73.4% will be met next week.

  • Olympic work not over for top US beach team Ross, Klineman

    Two-time Olympic beach volleyball medalist April Ross has a rare opportunity to relax with 100 days to go before the Tokyo Games. Ross and partner Alix Klineman are the No. 1 team in the Olympic qualification rankings and the only Americans who have already clinched one of four likely spots for U.S. beach teams in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Games. While other twosomes are still fighting for spots in Tokyo — including Ross’ partner in Rio, three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh — Ross and Klineman can work on other things without worrying about their spot in the standings.

  • Space Force acquisitions and launch division will be based in L.A. area

    The Los Angeles Air Force Base's Space and Missile Systems Center in El Segundo will become the headquarters of the Space Force's Space Systems Command.

  • Covid patient receives world's first living donor lung transplant

    A woman in Japan becomes the world's first Covid patient to receive a transplant from living donors.

  • Rebuffed by LSU officials, Louisiana lawmakers look toward solutions

    Lawmakers shifted their focus to at least 12 new bills that would address the sexual misconduct reporting woes at the heart of the LSU scandal.

  • Bryan Cranston Sells Eco-Friendly Beach House for $5.45 Million Two Weeks After Listing

    The Breaking Bad star completely reimagined the 1940s home

  • SC Senate passes bill paving way for wine giant’s $400M headquarters in Chester Co.

    The measure has its opponents, particularly from wholesalers, retailers and restaurant and bar advocates, who argue the legislation would result in an unfair advantage for Gallo.

  • UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the use of improvised explosive devices is increasing as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate, and he urged nations to work together to curb the threat from those weapons as well as land mines and other remnants of war. The U.N. chief told the Security Council that in the preceding three years U.N. funding made more than 560 square kilometers (215 square miles) safe from IEDs in global hotspots from Afghanistan and Iraq to Cambodia and Colombia.

  • Reports: Rep. Matt Gaetz sought blanket pardons from President Trump

    Rep. Matt Gaetz sought blanket pardons in Trump's final days, according to The New York Times and Fox News.

  • Breathing expert testifies George Floyd died from lack of oxygen while handcuffed, prone, and kneeled on

    Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert pulmonologist, told jurors what Floyd experienced was like breathing through a straw, "but it's much worse than that."

  • Exploring the Marlins’ outfield dilemma. And Miami to check out familiar free agent

    A Marlins 6-pack in the wake of Thursday’s excruciating, controversial 3-2 loss to the New York Mets that dropped Miami to 1-6:

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated under President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Brandon Lewis heads to Northern Ireland for emergency talks after 55 police injured amid loyalist unrest

    Brandon Lewis is due to hold emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties on Thuraday in a bid to quell the violent unrest among loyalist groups. The Northern Secretary is travelling to Belfast after the Stormont Assembly was recalled to hold an urgent debate in the wake of a sixth consecutive night of rioting in the province. Whitehall sources said Mr Lewis would urge the parties to try to diffuse tensions and put on a united front, after days of highly-charged political debate between rival politicians. However, Labour has called for Boris Johnson to “step up” and take personal charge of the talks, adding: “The Prime Minister must convene cross-party talks in Northern Ireland, and engage with the joint-custodians to the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Government to find solutions and resolve tensions.” It comes after Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening issued a further statement condemning the violence, after a bus was set on fire by groups of hooded men in Belfast and a photographer was assaulted while recording scenes of disorder in the city. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland executive have released a joint statement condemning the violence, with First Minister Arlene Foster describing the scenes across the province as “totally unacceptable.” So far 55 police officers have been injured during clashes across Northern Ireland with groups, largely comprising adolescents, who are said to have been spurred on by paramilitary groups. Mr Lewis is expected to urge the main political parties to try to resolve tensions which erupted last week after the decision not to prosecute 24 members of Sinn Fein, including deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended an IRA funeral in an alleged breach of lockdown rules. While Mrs Foster has accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland of undermining the rule of law and called for the resignation of the chief constable, critics have sought to blame the unrest on the DUP’s inflammatory language. Others have attempted to characterise the violence on Brexit and Boris Johnson’s failure to spell out the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade disruption that has resulted in the wake of the transition period. They included Stephen Farry, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, who dismissed Mr Johnson’s appeals or calm as “platitudes”, telling Times Radio: “Brexit has set the tone...which has destabilised Northern Ireland very badly.” He was joined by Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Socialist Democratic and Labour Party, who told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that while he was “outraged” by Sinn Fein’s behaviour the tensions were also a “ direct result of a British Prime Minister who has lied to the unionist people of Northern Ireland.” However, Lord Caine, a former special adviser to multiple Northern Ireland secretaries, pushed back against the suggestion that Brexit was the sole cause of the latest unrest. He pointed to the role of paramilitary groups who he warned were stoking divisions and exploiting young people within loyalist communities, adding: “It would be wrong to attribute what has happened simply to Brexit and the protocol.” “To a large degree paramilitary activity is often the cloak simply for the sort of criminality, racketeering and exerting control within communities by people who essentially wrap themselves in the flag and carry out gangsterism. “So it's not just about politics but obviously there is a political dimension to this. There is widespread angst within the Unionist community over the implementation of the protocol.” Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Thursday morning, Mrs Foster said: "Today is not the time to rehearse the arguments in the last few weeks. We should all know that when politics are perceived to fail, those who fill the vacuum cause despair. "Northern Ireland faces deep political challenges ahead." Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill added: "I think it's incumbent upon us all as Assembly members, as political leaders to meet and to publicly express our deep concern at the recent violence and ongoing street disorder," she said. Ms O'Neill described the scenes in Belfast as a "very dangerous escalation of events in recent days, and it is utterly deplorable". She said she had spoken earlier with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who also briefed a special meeting of the Executive on the police response.

  • The maker of Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' has settled a trademark dispute brought by Nike, and will buy back doctored Nike shoes it has sold

    Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement on March 29 after the startup released a "Satan Shoe" that knocks off the Air Max 97.

  • Anthony Fauci reveals which activities he will and won't do now that he's vaccinated - and indoor restaurants are still a no

    Anthony Fauci told Insider that he hosts small indoor gatherings but still won't visit crowded indoor places like bars, theaters, or restaurants.

  • Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'

    It was revealed on Thursday that Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg may accept a plea deal in a wide-ranging federal investigation.