Sen. Thune calls for addressing 'real problems' after Texas mall shooting

Two days after a gunman killed eight people and injured seven more at an outlet mall in Texas, Sen. John Thune, R-SD, said lawmakers have to deal with the "real problems" at play rather than limiting Americans' Second Amendment rights.

"Most of these people are deranged. Most of them have serious mental issues, many of which have been demonstrated over a long period of time," Thune, the second-highest ranking Senate GOP member, said Monday at a Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary lunch, adding people had fallen through the cracks when it came to background checks.

"You want to keep the guns out of the hands of criminals, you want to keep them out of the hands of people that fit that definition and look at ways to accomplish that," he continued. "So I'm open to suggestions."

Thune acknowledged that 19 states have enacted red flag laws, limiting who can purchase firearms, and that in 2017, he had signed a law to apply penalties to government agencies not reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Two bills increasing gun control measures in South Dakota, including a bill for safe storage of firearms so minors could not access them and a bill that would have allowed for the state to take away firearms from someone in a mental health crisis through a extreme risk protection order, were introduced in February during the 2023 Legislative session. Both bills failed.

The Saturday shooting in Allen, Texas, was the second-deadliest shooting in 2023, according to USA Today. The shooter was killed by a police officer at the mall who was on an unrelated assignment.

While the investigation is ongoing, federal agents are reviewing if the 33-year-old gunman was motivated by white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, according to the Associated Press. Social media accounts used by the gunman and posts expressed interest in those views. He was also wearing a patch on his chest that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad," which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups.

Texas TV stations have reported the gunman had been removed from the U.S. Army in 2008, because of unspecified mental health concerns.

There have been at least 202 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence across the nation. The archive defines a mass shooting as the shooting of four or more people.

Thune said Monday he believed by hardening schools and having more resource officers that would be one deterrent of mass shootings. Legislation introduced in March would use leftover COVID-19 funding to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers and provide funding to increase physical security.

"You go look at most schools here in Sioux Falls and there's a police officer there," he said. "It's a deterrent and we need deterrents."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sen. Thune calls for addressing 'real problems' after Texas shooting