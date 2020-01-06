Sen. Tim Kaine: My colleagues must be impartial in Donald Trump's impeachment trial

The reputation of the Senate, and more broadly, of our system of government, is at stake in the coming weeks. If the Senate tries to do a quick whitewash of an impeachment trial, refusing to review relevant documents or hear from individuals with direct knowledge of key facts, the result will be tainted and there will be growing cynicism about our government’s commitment to justice.

Every senator and House member takes an oath of office promising to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” And the oath notably states that the elected official makes such a promise "without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion." But before the forthcoming impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump, senators must take an additional oath: “I solemnly swear (or affirm as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”

Why is there a requirement that senators, but not House members, pledge to do “impartial justice” in an impeachment proceeding?

What does it mean to be a senator during an impeachment trial?

I have grappled with this question as I have heard some colleagues promise that they will not be impartial. Sen. Mitch McConnell stated bluntly “I’m not an impartial juror.” Sen. Lindsey Graham has publicly stated that he is “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror.” Both senators are lawyers. One is the Senate majority leader, and the other is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. How can a promise of partiality and a guarantee of unfairness, publicly stated before the trial even begins, be squared with the oath we must take?

We learn about bicameral legislative bodies in elementary school civics classes, but an issue like impeachment reminds us that the House and Senate are not designed to be identical.

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019. Behind him are Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. More

The House governs by majority rule, and its 435 members serve two-year terms. During an impeachment inquiry, they act in a manner similar to a grand jury. When the House votes to impeach the president, it forwards charges to the Senate that must be resolved by acquittal or conviction.

The Senate’s role is to sit in judgment. As Chief Justice William Rehnquist ruled in the Clinton impeachment, senators are not analogous to jurors, but the Senate, acting as a body, is analogous to a court — deciding upon trial procedures, including the need for witnesses or documents, questioning those prosecuting and defending the president, rendering the ultimate verdict.

USA TODAY's Editorial Board: Impeach President Trump

While the House can impeach by majority rule, the Senate cannot convict without some significant bipartisanship — a 2/3 vote on any article of impeachment. Even in 1787, the framers understood how hard it would be for elected officials to set aside partisan interest. That is why impeachment is the only duty that requires senators to be under special oath. As individuals, we may have biases, but that special oath implies profound trust that we will remove ourselves from the partisan passion of the moment and exercise judgment with sole regard for impartial justice.

So what does this carefully defined Senate role, with the unique oath constitutionally required of senators, say about the upcoming procedure?

Three ground rules for me and my colleagues

First — next to a vote to initiate war, it should be the most solemn task we undertake. As the articles of impeachment are received in the Senate, even before the oath is administered to the senators, the sergeant at arms will state, “All persons are commanded to keep silence, on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump.” That silence must be maintained “on pain of imprisonment” is a clear demonstration of the gravity of the matter.