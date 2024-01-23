Sen. Tim Scott Proposed to His Fiancée, But Internet Says Just In Time To Be Trump's Running Mate

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 19: Sen. Tim Scott (R) (R-SC) shakes hands with Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Grappone Convention Center on January 19, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire voters will weigh in next week on the Republican nominating race with their first-in-the-nation primary, about one week after Trump’s record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses. Former UN Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is hoping for a strong second-place showing so to continue her campaign into Nevada and South Carolina.



Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), 58, is no longer a bachelor. Shortly after dropping out of the Republican presidential primary, Scott proposed to his fiancée Mindy Noce, 47, at a beach on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Scott credited her faith with his decision to marry Noce. “In our first conversation that went about an hour and a half or two, we ended up deciding to do a Bible study together,” he told the Washington Post.

However, the timing of the proposal and Scott’s endorsement of Trump have made some internet skeptics speculate that the two could be more closely aligned than they appear.

Based on the scrutiny placed on Scott during the primary about his unmarried status, some have begun to wonder whether the engagement is primarily about romance or about being a more attractive Vice Presidential candidate.

To be clear, this is all speculation. Neither the Scott campaign nor the Trump campaign have publicly said anything about the political optics of the engagement. But the timing has certainly garnered Scott more than a bit of side-eye.

