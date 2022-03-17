Sen. Tom Bakk, influential Minnesota powerbroker, to retire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Torey Van Oot
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tom Bakk
    American politician

Longtime Minnesota state Sen. Tom Bakk is retiring at the end of the current session.

Why it matters: Bakk, a former Senate DFL leader who recently left the party to caucus as an independent, is an influential powerbroker and dealmaker at the State Capitol.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Bakk is the latest legislator to announce an exit amid a growing wave of retirements following the redrawing of the state's political maps.

What he's saying: The Cook independent, first elected to the Legislature in 1994, said he and his wife are looking forward to a new chapter of life that features "more soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, football, and hockey, enjoying more time to help and watch our grandchildren learn and grow."

Flashback: Bakk left the Senate DFL to caucus as an independent in November 2020, months after he was voted out as caucus leader in favor of Sen. Susan Kent, a newer legislator from the suburbs.

  • He had previously split with members of the more progressive wing of the DFL on issues such as mining and guns.

Between the lines: The retirements of Bakk and Sen. David Tomassoni, another former Democrat-turned-independent, come amid a broader political realignment in Northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

  • The region, once a DFL stronghold, has trended red in recent elections.

The intrigue: Former Senate GOP Leader Paul Gazelka had previously suggested Bakk would run for Senate as a Republican this year. But this move closes that door.

What's next: As chair of the Capital Investment Committee, Bakk's pre-retirement to-do list involves trying to broker a deal on another borrowing bill for public infrastructure and construction projects.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add context about Bakk's split with the Senate DFL.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Curry reportedly out indefinitely with sprained foot, “optimism” he returns for playoffs

    The Warriors need Curry back for the postseason.

  • Team Bernie Sanders is reportedly quietly encouraging Ro Khanna to run in 2024 if Biden sits out

    Team Bernie Sanders is reportedly quietly encouraging Ro Khanna to run in 2024 if Biden sits out

  • Mother of Young Thug’s Son Shot and Killed at 31 After Alleged Bowling Ball Dispute

    LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son Kyvion Jackson, died after an alleged dispute over a bowling ball while she was attending a celebration in Atlanta.

  • Contaminated Columbia River island added to Superfund list

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday added Bradford Island and surrounding waters of the Columbia River to its Superfund list of toxic waste sites, beginning the process for the eventual cleanup of the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates nearby Bonneville Dam, for years dumped toxic waste on the island, located 40 miles (63 kilometers) east of Portland, Oregon, and into a portion of the river. The uninhabited Bradford Island is part of the federal Bonneville Dam complex on the Columbia River, which divides Washington and Oregon.

  • Black hole 'quantum hair' might solve a decades-old scientific paradox

    Scientists claim to have solved a scientific paradox by determining that black holes have 'quantum hair.'

  • Rivian can't sell its vehicles directly to Georgia customers. It isn't happy about it.

    Georgia law stipulates automakers must use franchise dealerships to sell vehicles to customers. Most electric vehicle manufacturers, including Rivian, have a direct sales business model.

  • US vet jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture

    A U.S. Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for nearly two years sued the Iranian government on Thursday for $1 billion, alleging that he was kidnapped, held hostage and tortured. The federal lawsuit describes in unsparing detail the “prolonged and continuous" abuse that Michael White says he suffered behind bars, including being beaten and punched, whipped on his feet, deprived of food and drink, and pressured to falsely confess that he was a spy for the U.S. government. “Mr. White endured this trauma for nearly two years, never knowing if or when he would be released and reunited with his family, repeatedly promised that his conditions would improve soon, only to be crushed psychologically when they did not,” the lawsuit states.

  • Rally around Putin to save Russia, Gazprom chief Miller says

    After the West slapped sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that the United States had declared economic war and was plotting to rip apart Russia in an attempt to enforce its global hegemony. Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, said there were many examples of failed attempts to break Russia so people should be alert to destructive attempts to sow discord that might split the Russian people.

  • Louisiana Student Charged with Hate Crime for Whipping Black Classmate

    Here we go again with another incredibly racist school incident. A white high school student has been charged with a hate crime after someone caught a video of him whipping a Black student with his belt, reported The Associated Press. The student was also reported to have thrown cotton balls at him.

  • Seoul-born national speed skating coach for China apologizes after wife’s website calls Taiwan a country

    South Korean-born Russian short-track speed skater Viktor Ahn issued an apology after his wife’s skincare and cosmetics brand referred to Taiwan as a country. The 36-year-old athlete, born Ahn Hyun-soo in Seoul in 1985, faced backlash from Chinese social media users over the weekend after they discovered that the website of the brand founded by his wife, Woo Na-ri, referred to Taiwan as a country. In his apology letter on Weibo on Monday, Ahn said the “wrong information shown” on his wife’s website for her brand Nari “has been fixed.”

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responds to Dolly Parton

    Parton pulled herself out of the nominations earlier this week, saying she doesn't have a rock 'n' roll album.

  • Erdogan opens huge suspension bridge linking Europe and Asia

    President Tayyip Erdogan opened a massive suspension bridge across Turkey's Dardanelles Strait on Friday, the latest in a series of major infrastructure projects which he has prioritised during his two decades in power. Connecting Turkey's European and Asian shores, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge was built by Turkish and South Korean firms with an investment of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). It has the longest main span - the distance between the two towers - of any suspension bridge in the world.

  • Texas librarian alleges she was fired for not removing books

    A former librarian in a rural Texas county alleges that she was fired for insubordination after she refused to remove books from the shelves.Driving the news: Suzette Baker served as the head librarian at the Kingsland Branch Library in Llano County when she was terminated this month. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKingsland is about 65 miles northwest of Austin.The big picture: Baker's dismissal is the latest turn in the book

  • Shepard Smith to fill in for Lester Holt on 'NBC Nightly News'

    CNBC host Shepard Smith will fill in for Lester Holt of "NBC Nightly News" on Friday night, the network confirmed on Thursday. News of the network's plans to have Smith fill in for Holt was first reported by CNN on Wednesday evening. Smith joined NBCUniversal in June of 2020 after spending years as an anchor and reporter at Fox News, where he hosted "The Fox Report with Shepard Smith" from 1999 to 2013 and became managing editor of the network's...

  • Gruesome discovery in toolbox on side of road prompts investigation, Georgia cops say

    When the worker first opened the toolbox, he thought it was a mannequin, according to media outlets.

  • We Could Be Near Crypto’s ‘Hyper-Inflection’ Point — What Does This Mean for Investors?

    If you watch or read the news with any regularity, it can be hard to get through a single day without hearing some mention of cryptocurrency. Many stories focus on the incredible returns that some...

  • What to Know About Kybella, the Double-Chin Treatment

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Lara Devgan, MD, MPH, FACS (@laradevganmd) Kybella is a nonsurgical procedure to treat double chins. It takes six to eight weeks for results to take effect.

  • Cowboys News: Dorance deal done, Kearse ‘not close,’ Za’Darius Smith still in play?

    The Cowboys locked up a DE (for real this time), but are still working on Jayron Kearse. La'el Collins is already visiting new teams. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit

    A congressional oversight committee said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a partisan audit of the 2020 election results that is taking place in New Mexico and was authorized by a Republican-led county commission. The House Oversight Committee issued a letter to the head of EchoMail, one of the contractors involved in Arizona's partisan ballot review, requesting the private company produce documents and information regarding its forensic audit in Otero County, New Mexico, by the end of the month.

  • Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

    Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.