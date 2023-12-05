Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops blockade on most military nominations

Sen. Tommy Tuberville dropped on Tuesday his blockade against most military nominations in response to rules allowing leave for military personnel requiring abortions. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Tuesday mostly dropped his boycott of military nominations, which left multiple nominees in a state of limbo for months.

Tuberville initiated the boycott in February as a protest against military rules that allow servicemembers to leave base in states that don't allow abortion to travel to states that do.

The boycott was in response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signing the memorandum Ensuring Access to Reproductive Health Care, which also granted soldiers leave if they required abortion services.

"I'm releasing everybody -- I've still got a hold on, I think, 11 four-star generals, everybody else is completely released from me. Now somebody else might think... a few other people got holds on one or two or three people. But other than that, it's over," Tuberville told reporters.

"It was pretty much a draw," Tuberville told reporters.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks to the press after voting on Gen. Randy George to be Army's chief of staff in September. Tuberville on Tuesday mostly dropped his boycott of military nominations, which left multiple nominees in a state of limbo for months. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Tuberville's boycott drew criticism from former officials who accused him of "harming military readiness."

In May, seven former military officials sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who said, "leaving these and many other senior positions in doubt at a time of enormous geopolitical uncertainty sends the wrong message to our adversaries and could weaken our deterrence."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville questions the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a Senate panel in 2022. Tuberville, R-Ala., on Tuesday mostly dropped his boycott of military nominations. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Tuberville's announcement means that hundreds of military nominees which were previously held up can now move forward.

Late Tuesday, the White House released a statement from the president, in which Joe Biden praised the end of the hold but criticized the lawmaker who initiated it and the Republicans who supported him.

"After 10 months of undermining military readiness and the morale of our troops, Sen. Tuberville of Alabama has finally lifted his politically motivated hold on hundreds of military nominations," Biden said in the release. "Four hundred twenty five highly-qualified, patriotic military leaders have now been confirmed by the Senate to perform their duties as they fulfill their sacred oath to keep our country safe. These confirmations are long overdue, and should never have been held up in the first place.

"Our service members are the backbone of our country and deserve to receive the pay and promotions they have earned," the president said. "In the end, this was all pointless. Sen. Tuberville, and the Republicans who stood with him, needlessly hurt hundreds of servicemembers and military families and threatened our national security -- all to push a partisan agenda.

"Those who serve this nation deserve better," he said.