Sen. Tommy Tuberville stands by account of Jan. 6 Trump phone call after lawyers say it's 'hearsay'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Wu, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., stood by his account of former President Donald Trump's phone call to him during Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol despite Trump's lawyers calling the account "hearsay."

Tuberville's account would mean Trump was aware of the danger Vice President Mike Pence faced before he tweeted an attack on Pence. Asked about the allegation by reporters, Tuberville said he was not sure exactly what time Trump called, but reiterated he had talked to Trump by phone on Jan. 6 and had told the president Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber.

Tuberville recounted answering the phone, talking briefly to Trump, and then telling him, "Mr. President, they've taken the vice president out. They want me to get off the phone, I gotta go."

"So, probably the only guy in the world who hung up on the President of the United States," Tuberville said, though he said he did not know whether Trump was aware of the situation Pence was in before the phone conversation.

Impeachment trial day 4: Takeaways from impeachment trial as defense rests, senators question prosecutors and Trump lawyers

More: 'Political vengeance': Trump's defense blasts second House impeachment as partisan attack

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) departs after adjournment following senators questioning as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues at the Capitol.
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) departs after adjournment following senators questioning as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues at the Capitol.

The call between Tuberville and Trump might shed new light on the events of the Jan. 6 riot and became a point of contention during the impeachment trial.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., asked Trump's lawyers for greater clarity on the call but said Trump's lawyers had "not really" answered his question.

Trump's attorney Michael van der Veen had responded to Cassidy's question by saying he disputed the "premise" of Cassidy's question and called Tuberville's account "hearsay."

"Obviously it wasn't hearsay. Tuberville was right there," Cassidy told reporters.

Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, had asked Trump's lawyers whether Trump knew that Pence had been evacuated from the Senate when he sent a disparaging tweet about Pence. Trump's team said he was not informed at any point that Pence was in danger.

As rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump’s tweet at 2:24 p.m. said, "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify."

Video presented by the House impeachment managers showed Pence evacuated from the Senate around 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Tuberville told reporters "as a juror" he would not say how he felt about the final impeachment vote on conviction that could come as early as Saturday afternoon, but has denounced the impeachment process as a "partisan circus."

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci

More: House managers say timeline shows Trump's silence encouraged insurrection

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Impeachment trial: Tommy Tuberville stands by account of call

Latest Stories

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

    Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday. The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years. Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces in an election against Lukashenko last year that prompted a crackdown against months of unrest.

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • BBC director general warns of 'global threat' to media freedom after China bans British broadcaster

    The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • ‘Have him testify’: Democrats dare Trump impeachment lawyers to provide exculpatory evidence

    Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly harangued Democrats for lack of proper ‘investigation’ before trial

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Biden on Trump impeachment trial evidence: ‘Some minds may have been changed’

    A day after Democratic House impeachment managers presented evidence that then-President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, President Biden said, “My guess is some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know.”

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Teens with AR-15 try carjacking man, but he thinks gun is a toy, California cops say

    The man thought it was a fake gun, Berkeley police said.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.