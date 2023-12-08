Sen. Walczyk to deploy to Kuwait early next year

Dec. 8—WATERTOWN — Sen. Mark C. Walczyk is deploying to Kuwait.

The state senator, R-Watertown, announced his deployment in a letter sent to constituents of the 49th Senate District.

"I'll be away from my desk for a bit," he wrote. "At the end of January, I will deploy to Kuwait for nine months."

Walczyk is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. The 38-year-old has been in the reserves for 12 years, and is currently a team leader for the 791st Forward Engineer Support Team.

His deployment coincides with nearly the entire legislative calendar next year. The state legislature will convene in Albany on Jan. 3, and the governor's State of the State Address, which sets much of the agenda for the upcoming legislative session, is scheduled for Jan. 9. The legislature will convene eight more times in January after that address.

"No time is convenient to mobilize, but it's my turn to defend our country's interests overseas," Walczyk wrote.

Walczyk said his office of professional staff will remain active, and he has hired a team that will continue to provide constituent services, connecting residents of the 49th Senate District with assistance in matters involving the state government. Constituent services represent a great deal of what legislators' offices handle, helping people work through issues with taxes, unemployment, Medicare or Medicaid and veterans services, among many others.

"I didn't hire these people to work for me, I hired them to work for you," he said. "So if you have any issue with New York state that needs straightening out, use them. They're waiting for your call."

Walczyk also said the Assembly members who represent parts of his district, Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, Robert H. Smullen, R-Johnstown, and Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston Spa, can help as well.

He said he trusts those Assembly members will also help keep his conservative priorities represented in Albany during his absence. Walczyk will be unable to vote on legislation or argue positions on bills on the Senate floor while he is away, although he can introduce bills for consideration.

In his letter, Walczyk said he is proud to be a member of the U.S. armed forces, and is honored to be called up to serve in this capacity.

"I am an expert and I am a professional," he wrote. "I stand ready to deploy, engage and destroy the enemies of the United States of America in close combat. I am a guardian of freedom and the American way of life. I am an American soldier. I'll be home before you know it."

He added that this deployment will bring some personal pain. Walczyk and his wife Jessica welcomed their second child, their son Byron, on Sept. 1.

"If you pray, please remember (Jessica) and our young boys, Atticus and Byron," he wrote. "I miss them already."

Kuwait, a non-NATO U.S. ally, has hosted thousands of U.S. troops since it was liberated from Iraqi invasion in 1991. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the country hosted about 13,500 U.S. soldiers in 2021, putting it as the host of the fourth-largest U.S. foreign deployment.

In a statement sent Friday morning, the state Senate Republican leader, Robert G. Ortt II, R-North Tonawanda, wished Walczyk well on his deployment, calling it an example of "true American patriotism."

Walczyk's colleague and district neighbor representing northern St. Lawrence County and the north country out to Vermont, Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, also wished him well in a statement shared Friday. He said he considers Walczyk a good friend and, as a veteran himself, understands the sacrifice and challenge Walczyk is taking on.

"During his time on active duty, my staff and I will continue to work closely with Senator Walczyk's district office to ensure that our constituents in St. Lawrence County continue to receive the active, engaged leadership and services they expect and deserve," Stec said.