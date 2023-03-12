Sen. Warren has called twice to apologize to VP Harris for comments she made, report says. Harris has yet to call her back.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vice President Kamala Harris. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. Rebecca Blackwell/AP.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made two calls to Vice President Kamala Harris, who hasn't returned them.

Warren wanted to apologize for a comment that appeared to cast doubt on Harris' future as VP, per CNN.

Some Democrats have expressed anxiety over whether Harris should be on the ticket as VP in 2024.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called Vice President Kamala Harris twice to apologize for an offhand remark about the upcoming 2024 election, but reportedly Harris hasn't called Warren back.

The perceived vice presidential snub came after Warren gave a radio interview in January in which she was dodgy about endorsing Harris as the VP candidate as President Joe Biden signaled his intent to seek reelection, CNN reported.

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," Warren told Boston Public Radio when asked about Harris, shortly after enthusiastically endorsing Biden.

She added: "I've known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general, and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don't mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

Within days, Warren issued a statement saying that she "fully" supports a Biden-Harris 2024 ticket "and never intended to imply otherwise," Boston Public Radio reported.

A source close to Harris told CNN that the incident was "pretty insulting." Warren, however, has not been able to speak with the vice president since, the outlet reported. Instead, Warren has only communicated with Harris' chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, who returned Warren's call in lieu of the vice president, CNN reported.

The feud joins a list of other infractions made by those within the Democratic party who have, in the eyes of Harris' staff, snubbed her performance and abilities.

In February, several Democrats from the White House and congress told The New York Times they had lost hope in Harris, who they felt failed to rise to the occasion of her office.

Months before that, Biden himself hinted at tensions when he was quoted as telling a close friend that Harris was a "work in progress" in Chris Whipple's book "Fight of his Life," Business Insider previously reported. At the time, according to Whipple, Biden was annoyed that First Gentleman Doug Emhoff had complained about Harris' policy assignments.

Representatives for Warren and Harris did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment on Sunday.

